Talladega City Schools honors its Teacher of the Year (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education recognized its Teachers of the Year during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The individual school winners were announced first, with Dr. Alex Hale of the Talladega High Career Tech Center, Julie Burel of R.L. Young Elementary, Natasha Garrett of C.L. Salter Elementary and Dawn Haywood of Houston Elementary (who was not present Tuesday) all winning top honors for their respective schools.
According to City Schools Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas, those four educators represent a total of 88 years of teaching experience. “Thank you all for your service,” Thomas said.
Systemwide, the Elementary School Teacher of the Year award went to Sandy Bones, media specialist at Graham Elementary. Top honors for the systemwide Secondary School Teacher of the Year went to Keisha Ragland, seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High.
Thomas said Bones was instrumental in creating the STEM lab at Graham. STEM is short for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
“In fact, the day we went to announce that she had won, she was in the lab working with a second-grade class and their teacher,” Thomas said of Bone.
“It’s quite obvious that the role of librarian (media specialist) has changed since we were all in school. Mrs. Bones strives to stay current on the technological advancements and the appropriate technologies needed in the STEM lab.”
In a letter of recommendation, one of Bones’ co-workers said that in the time she has known her, “She has proven herself over and over again as one of the most dedicated educators I know. Her outlook and personality that she models are those that we should strive to have as educators. It is rare to see her without a smile. Every day, she is one of the first to arrive and (one of) the last ones to leave our school.”
According to another co-worker, “Our STEM lab program is amazing, and I believe it is because of her skills and passion for interactive learning. She teaches lessons to every grade level, as well as maker spaces, research projects, enrichment and intervention all through STEM.”
Bones herself wrote, “I believe I should create learners who can think critically, independently inquire, gain, create and share knowledge and become problem solvers. These skills prepare students for the world and help them become lifelong learners.”
Bones has a degree in elementary education from Jacksonville State University and an add-on teaching certificate in Spanish. In 2018, she earned a master’s degree in library and information studies. Her entire 13-year teaching career has been with the Talladega City School system.
According to one of her letters of recommendation, Ragland “brings a number of special talents to her role as a teacher; she is gifted in creativity and goes outside of the box to educate her students.
“The students are engaged in project-based learning and produce lovely work for the hallways and classrooms. She contributes to the school in significant ways, including doing our Black History program, career day, fun day and artwork for special events and functions.
“She has always made herself available to staff members as a mentor and a guide in her areas of expertise.”
One of her students added, “Mrs. Ragland has great perspective, insight and the will to do what is best for the students. She goes above and beyond to ensure the students’ needs are met. She has displayed all the characteristics of an outstanding teacher.”
Ragland herself said, “As a teacher of history, I find that it is my responsibility to effectively and creatively teach students in a manner that engages and excites all learners regardless of their intellectual ability.
“When preparing a lesson, I ensure that it is aligned with the state standards, activates prior knowledge, is age and ability appropriate, incorporates techniques that engage the learners and provides an assessment.”
Her message, she said, “is be true to yourself and educate the children. What people don’t understand about teaching is that it sticks with you, all the time. There is no getting up from your desk at the end of the day and walking away.”
Ragland earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary history from Talladega College and has taught in the city school system for 15 years.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Saw Graham fourth- and fifth-graders display Black History Month “bottle biographies” and dioramas, respectively;
Offered condolences to the families of former CNP Director Bob Smith and Houston secretary Barbara Glover, who both passed away recently;
Heard Superintendent Tony Ball report on a successful “Read Across America” day last week, as well as the Pages for Pam charity book drive;
Approved the district calendar for the 2020-21 school year;
Surplussed outdated cafeteria equipment;
Approved a job description for a lead registered nurse by a vote 3-2, with board Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers dissenting; and
Accepted the retirement of Houston fourth-grade teacher Tammy Horn and lead school nurse Joan Ludwig, and hired pre-K auxiliary teacher Adrien Webb, all by a 3-2 vote, again with McGhee and Beavers dissenting.