Talladega City Schools boss says virtual learning off to good start; some parents reportedly have questions

TALLADEGA -- Two weeks into the first nine weeks of exclusive virtual schooling, Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball told the Board of Education that “the parents, the students, everyone involved deserves a pat on the back.
“Of course, there have been some hiccups, like there always are, but not that many. And the teachers have all gotten on board. They are taking calls and helping folks whenever they need it. I was at Salter (Elementary) School the other day and saw a teacher, a parent and a student all sitting at a picnic table trying to get something worked out.”
Ball also said the system had installed some 20 Wi-Fi hotspots (“Those are just the ones that belong to us, not counting the others around town,” he said.), and 14 school buses are driving around with Wi-Fi as well. A map of the hotspots and where the buses will be at any given time is available on the system’s website.
Board member Sandra Beavers said at the end of the meeting she had been contacted by many parents living in Ward 1 (which she represents) who were complaining that their children had been forced into either the APEX program (a self-paced curriculum, as Ball described it) or Schoology (a teacher-facilitated program closer to a traditional classroom).
Ball said parents and students were responsible for choosing which approach worked best for them, and that switching back and forth between the two programs would be problematic, but he added he planned to meet with administrators Wednesday to discuss this issue and others.
“I’m being told that parents were told their child had to go into APEX,” Beavers said. “Fifteen parents, at least, have called me, with names and phone numbers. I’m going to be sending them to you, because a lot of them are highly confused.
“I know you don’t want a lot of complaints flowing up to the state, and this is just not in my scope of work. As you have pointed out before, you are the CEO.”
Replied Ball, “You’re just trying to create turmoil after I said something positive.”
Said Beavers, “I can’t answer their questions, and it’s not my responsibility. You’re the CEO.”
Ball and board member Jack Montgomery both pointed out there was a proper procedure and chain of command to be followed in these situations, starting with the teacher and then going to the school principal, who are more likely to be familiar with a student’s particular situation.
“I’ve explained this to you several times,” Ball said. “You go to the schools first. I always give the principals the opportunity to address a situation in their schools first.”
Said Beavers, “That’s not my job.”
Replied Ball, “It’s not mine, either.”
Board member James Braswell said, “What I have been hearing, especially from the lower grades, is that things have been going very well, and that the teachers, students and parents are all very excited about being the first generation to use some of these new technologies.”
Said Montgomery, “I’ve been hearing the same thing.”
The APEX program is not new, Ball said, but has been an option for students for several years now.
Students are allowed to switch back and forth but may lose credits for work they have already done in one format if they switch to another.
“It’s like going to a different school,” Ball said. “It will be the same subject, but they may be covering material that you haven’t gotten to yet.”
Said Student Services Coordinator Gloria Thomas, “Some straight-A students have even used the APEX program to graduate early.”