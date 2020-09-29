Talladega City Schools boss responds to charges about broken computers

TALLADEGA -- A small group of Talladega Black Justice League members assembled recently in the parking lot of Talladega Shopping Center and marched to the Talladega City Board of Education as part of the organization’s efforts to have Superintendent Tony Ball removed from office.
Protest organizer Kionne Barclay said he was concerned students were being marked absent in online classes they weren't able to log into with the Chromebooks they were assigned recently.
"They were given used Chromebooks with missing keys and programs that don't work to do schoolwork during the pandemic,” Barclay said. “The passwords don't work to log in, and they are being marked absent.
“These students are already behind, and it's not fair, and it's not a matter of Black students and white students. This is a matter of what's right and what's wrong.”
Board member Sandra Beavers said the Chromebooks were an issue, and they were on loan to the school system until new ones were delivered.
New Chromebooks were purchased with money from the CARES Act to help schools cover expenses for technology and wellness during the pandemic, but Beavers criticized Ball for waiting too long to provide students with them.
"Why are we the last ones in the district to get Chromebooks?,” she asked. “Why did he have to be mandated to order them for our students? Why did we have to tell him that a Chromebook would be something these students would need? Wouldn't any good superintendent know that? That's just common sense.”
Ball disputed much of what Barclay and Beavers said regarding the Chromebooks.
“There were none that were issued without keys,” he said. “Some may have fallen off after they were issued, but we tested every one of them before we issued them. If some didn’t work, we replaced them as we were notified that they didn’t work.”
He added some Chromebooks were passed from school to school, if one had more than it needed and another didn’t have enough, and that more than 200 were loaned to the Talladega City system from the Gulf Shores City school system.
“We’ve got 1,000 on order, but like every other system in the state, we don’t know when they’ll be here,” Ball said. “We placed our order during the first week of COVID, back in March, just like school systems across the country did.”
Unfortunately, the company the Chromebooks were ordered from was using major components from a company in China that was on a federal do not trade order due to allegations of slave labor in their manufacture.
“U.S Customs was not allowing the parts into the country, so we had to cancel that order and order them from elsewhere. But we are still ahead of the game with the number of kids with devices,” Ball said.
He added the state Department of Education had checked on the status of the backordered machines Tuesday but had not gotten a response.
Pastor Ronnie White addressed the protesters in front of the Talladega City BOE building, which was closed on the day of the march because it was a Saturday. He acknowledged the small turnout and encouraged members to persevere for the sake of their children. He said he witnessed hostility on the board when he recently sat in on a Zoom meeting with board members.
"There's so much tension on that board. I was just seeing it on a Zoom meeting, but I started getting stressed out and feeling uncomfortable because there's no respect for each other," he said.
Another member said the protests would continue until Ball resigned or was removed from his position.
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.