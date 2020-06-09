Talladega City Schools boss gets extension, suspension while protest takes place outside (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to extend Superintendent Tony Ball’s contract for one year and 3-0 in favor of a five-day suspension without pay for referring to two board members as “my two village idiots” in a text message that was accidentally sent out to the board.
Chairwoman Mary McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers, the two board members referred to in the text in question, voted against the contract extension and abstained from voting on the suspension.
The remark has prompted a series of protests during the past couple of weeks, including a group of about 40 people carrying signs reading “Tony Ball must go,” among other things, in front of the board’s Central Office during Tuesday’s meeting.
Because the meeting took place via Zoom, it was not immediately clear if any of the board members were actually in the building, however.
The board also received copies of its evaluations of Ball and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
Although all of the board members’ evaluations were anonymous, there was an obvious pattern, particularly in Ball’s case, with three high ratings and two low ones in each category.
Board member Jake Montgomery said, “It is evident from the evaluations that we have three board members who have confidence in his ability to lead. But he also recently made a mistake that the board cannot ignore.
“So, I propose that the superintendent be suspended for five days, without pay, beginning sometime in the next seven days, starting when he decides.
“If there is an emergency that needs to be handled by the superintendent, he can come back, but (he) will have to make up the day of suspension without pay another time.”
Board member Chuck Roberts seconded Montgomery’s motion, and board member James Braswell was the third vote in favor.
“Obviously, the board had to act,” Ball said. “What I said was inappropriate, and there have to be consequences for that. I accept those consequences, and now, I hope we can all move forward and grow. I have some learning to do.”
Montgomery also said Tuesday that Ball and all five board members had been summoned to appear before state Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey at his office in Montgomery on Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
McGhee protested she had not received any such notice, with Ball saying he had only gotten his notice minutes before the meeting began.
“All the board members will need a copy of that,” McGhee said.
The evaluation
Attorney Greg Morgan presented the results of Ball’s evaluation using the same instrument that had been used on previous superintendent evaluations.
Each board member anonymously rated Ball on a scale of one to five in 10 different areas, including service as chief executive officer, educational leadership of schools, personnel management, facilities management, financial management, community relations activities, management of pupil and personnel services, communications and interpersonal relationships, professional development and leadership and professional responsibilities. Most of those categories also had various sub-categories.
Each board member’s rating was shown as a colored bar indicating a rating of one to five, with five showing excellence and one being unsatisfactory.
McGhee complained the average scores were not shown in the final report. Morgan said he had not calculated the averages when preparing the report but could have those figures available first thing this morning.
McGhee said she would have to see the average scores before calling a meeting before June 15.
Ball’s contract ends in July, but the board is required to give him at least 30 days notice if it does not plan on renewing it. Ball asked for a vote on the extension Tuesday night, “so I know where I stand.”
McGhee said, “We need a called meeting because we don’t have (the averaged) scores.”
Roberts moved to extend the contract, and Montgomery seconded, again with Braswell voting yea and McGhee and Beavers voting no.
The board also split 3-2 along the same lines on the approval of teachers for the 2020 summer reading camp, new hires in both classified and certified positions and the financial reports for the past month.
Further coverage of Tuesday’s meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.