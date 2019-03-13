TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City school system received word of a much-appreciated grant for its gifted program.
Hollie Clark, a gifted teacher with the system, informed the Board of Education on Tuesday evening of the $29,400 grant. Superintendent Tony Ball said Clark wrote the grant.
Clark said funding for gifted programs had been cut by the state for this academic year, but the state had put together grant funding gifted teachers could compete for. Funding was available for up to $30,000 per grant.
“We received notification from the state our grant was funded for $29,400,” she said. “The funds will focus on our STEAM program.”
STEAM is an educational approach to learning using science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as access points for guiding student inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.
The funds will be used for various lesson plans, 12 Galaxy tablets and more learning tools for STEAM students.
“We are proud to get this grant. Our kids will be amazed with these learning tools,” Clark said.
Ball thanked Clark for her effort in writing the grant.
“We have great people in Talladega City Schools. We have good things going on. I urge the public to reject those negative feelings. Remember the good, reject the negative thoughts,” he said.
In other business, the board:
Saw Houston Elementary Principal Marvin Moten recognize Student Government Association members JiiLyrica Elston, Gavin McGowan, Masiah Castleberry, Gabbie Arnold, Jordan McGraw, Robyn Lewis, Tanayria Boyd, BriAnna Garrett, Paris Singleton, Malaijah Turner, Hayden Truss, Teziah Sanders, Destiny Twyman, Ma’asheiah Jones and Miya McGregor;
Approved an out-of-state field trip to Tennessee and one to Georgia;
Appointed Clark to the school system sick leave bank committee;
Approved the Textbook Committee;
Approved the 2019-20 school calendar with 180 days for students and 187 for teachers;
Accepted the budget amendment report for 2019 and financial report as presented by Chief Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf;
Accepted retirement of Lisa Smith, teacher at Graham Elementary, effective March 1;
Approved the resignation of Gregory McKinney, custodian, Talladega High, effective Feb. 18; and
Heard Ball remind the board his contract required an evaluation by the panel. He ask board members to consider who they wanted to do the evaluation, suggesting perhaps the Association of Alabama School Boards.