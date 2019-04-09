TALLADEGA -- Talladega Career Tech teacher Kim Mitchell is in the Sweet 16 for Alabama Secondary Teacher of the Year.
According to a press release from the state Board of Education, “Each (of the nominees) have excelled in the classroom and is preparing all students for success through mentorship, innovative classroom instruction and a personal commitment to academic achievement.
“These educators exemplify the teaching experience at its best. This year’s 16 state finalists have emerged from a group of over 140 highly skilled educators who submitted official applications. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program is one of our state’s oldest and most esteemed awards programs.”
The pool of educators will soon be narrowed to the Final Four, the release goes on to say, with the winner “announced at a special ceremony hosted by the Alabama State Board of Education and the Alabama State Department of Education on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 6 p.m., at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery.”
Alabama’s Teacher of the Year spends the majority of the school year serving as a full-time ambassador for education and the teaching profession, as well as presenting workshops to various groups. Additionally, Alabama’s representative is a candidate for National Teacher of the Year, according to the release.
Mitchell, a Munford native, has been teaching for 22 years, including 17 in the Talladega City school system. After graduating from Munford High, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University and a master’s from the University of Alabama.
When she was informed she was one of 16 finalists for the state honor, Mitchell said she was “stunned, humbled. Other teachers nominate you and vote for you. It is very humbling to be so well thought of by my peers. I never thought I would make it into the top 16.”
Her turnaround for the next step in the process is short, she added.
“I’ve got to send pictures and a 10- to 15-minute video of a class, with a two-page narrative on the lesson, the demographics of the class, etc. That’s due next week,” she said.
After that, she said, all 16 finalists will be honored in Montgomery next month before being winnowed down to the Final Four.
“It’s very exciting, and I am grateful for all the wonderful comments from the folks that I work with, from the public, from friends on social media,” Mitchell said.
She also thanked “all of my former teachers. Munford, being as small as it is, you can think and you can dream, but you also think that is something someone else will get to do. All I wanted to do was help kids, and thanks to the teachers I had along the way, I have been able to do that. I have a student competing in a national competition in Anaheim, (California), right now.”
Mitchell won the Alabama Career Technical Education Lifetime Achievement Award for the region in 2017 and was inducted into the Jacksonville State University Teachers Hall of Fame last year.
Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said he was “absolutely elated” Mitchell had reached the Sweet 16.
“It is a testimony to her spirit, and we are all very excited for her personally and for the positive attention she brings to our system,” Ball said. “Career tech has always been a shining spot for us, and she is recognized as an expert in her field all across the state.”