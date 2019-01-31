The Talladega City Planning Commission considered amendments to the city’s sign ordinance and began what promises to be a very long and tedious process of revising the zoning ordinance in its entirety.
The city had presented a set of revisions to the sign ordinance to the Historic Preservation Commission earlier this month. The major change suggested by the city would increase the allowable size of signs within the historic district, from one square foot of signage per linear foot to one and a half square feet to one foot of frontage. There would be no restrictions on painted wall signs and showroom window signs or lettering, although these would still require a certificate of appropriateness by the HPC.
The version presented to the planning commission Thursday included definitions of internally and externally illuminated signs, a revised section regarding lettering and a note that the city would rely on the state code for penalties. According to City Planner Robert Buyher, it would also be necessary to consult the city attorney, particularly in regards to this section.
The revised letters section read “single colors on contrasting background, the size of which shall be scaled to the sign in a manner which is pleasing to the eye,” language Buyher said came from a federal standard. The commission voted to strike out “in a manner which is pleasing to the eye” as being subjective, but otherwise agreed with the language proposed.
Commission member Tom Lutchendorf suggested sending the revisions approved Thursday back to the HPC for final approval. The HPC meets next week. The changes would then be sent to the Talladega City Council, which is actually the only body that can approve or disapprove of the changes.
Lutchendorf’s wife, Nancy, who was present in the audience Thursday, is also a member of the HPC.
Very little of Thursday’s hour-plus meeting was spent on the sign ordinance, however. The bulk of the time was dedicated to a line by line study of the definition section of the current zoning ordinance. Much of the discussion revolved around matters of grammar, usage and syntax.
The closest Thursday’s meeting came to controversy was over a proposed revision that would allow residents to keep a limited number of hens for eggs on their property in the city limits. The current ordinance forbids farm animals in the city.
Mayor Jerry Cooper, who is an ex-officio member of the commission, said he objected to the limitations.
“This is just more government getting onto people’s personal land, we’ve got too much government in our lives as it is,” he said. “You’ve got women throwing papers and working at convenience stores all at the same time just to make ends meet. We’re too much in people’s lives, and we’re not helping. The city is so far away from a government of the people.”
Buyher pointed out that the changes under consideration would allow residents in the city to keep chickens, which they could not legally do at present. The revised ordinance does not allow people to keep roosters, however.
Unlike most of the proposed changes, which are modelled on state law, Buyher said an ordinance such as this one does not exist anywhere else in Alabama.
“All this stuff in red (referring to proposed additions), we just need to tear it out of there,” Cooper said. “I’m not for taking away anybody’s rights.”
“We’re not taking anything away, we’re giving,” Lutchendorf said.
Cooper said he believed the change was addressing a problem that didn’t exist, then asked about limiting the number of dogs a person could have and how that would be enforced.
“It seems like these laws are only carried out for a certain few,” he said.
The commission will meet again Feb. 28 to give final approval to the sign ordinance before sending it the council, and then taking up the residential section of the zoning ordinance (R-1 through R-6). Unlike the sign ordinance, which impacts the historic district, the revised zoning ordinance can be sent straight to the council without first going through the HPC.