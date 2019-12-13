Talladega City Manager: 4th annual Christmas on Square was biggest, best yet (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks promised the fourth annual Christmas on the Square would be the biggest and best yet, and she appears to have delivered.
“It was absolutely spectacular,” she said afterward. “We are very happy with the turnout, the weather was terrific and most people had positive, wonderful experiences.
“It was a great chance for citizens, friends and neighbors and those outside the city to come celebrate the season. I’m overwhelmed.”
An exact attendance figure was not available, but Cheeks estimated that between 7,500 and 8,000 people attended the event over three days (Dec. 6-8).
“We had a thousand toys at Santa’s Workshop, and we ran out,” she said. “So you had more than 1,000 kids who did that.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus were covered up the whole time, and we had a sign-in for ice skating, so I know we had more than 800 people doing that over the weekend. I’d say 7,500 is the conservative estimate.”
Of course, the centerpiece of this year’s event was the 20-foot tree with music and synchronized lights, which was also a big success, Cheeks said.
“People really loved it. They were taking videos and using it as a selfie backdrop,” she said. “And we’ve already started planning for next year, when we’re hoping to go even bigger and better.”