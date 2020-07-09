Talladega city manager receives ‘satisfactory’ score on annual evaluation

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council announced the results of City Manager Beth Cheeks’ annual evaluation Monday night, awarding her an overall average score of 2.4 out of a possible five.
Council President Joe Power described the results as “satisfactory” but not high enough to merit a pay raise this year. The individual scores were not available Thursday afternoon, but Power said “they were not all over the place like I had heard they might be.”
He added the same evaluation form used last year by the previous council was used again this year.
Cheeks scored a 4.32 average last year from an almost entirely different council. Only Dr. Horace Patterson was an active council member for the 2019 evaluation.
Power, Councilwomen Vickie Robinson Hall and Betty Spratlin and Councilman Trae Williams were elected after Cheeks’ previous evaluation was completed.
The evaluation form lists seven different criteria, with two of those having four subsections. Each council member could award up to five points in each category, with one being unsatisfactory and five being excellent.
The main categories were leadership, management, knowledge and advice, productivity and quality, communication, individual qualities and accomplishments.
Leadership was divided into the subcategories of council, employees, community and other governmental entities and the media.
Management was divided into subcategories that included organizational, fiscal, personnel and community development.
Power said each score, including the subcategories, was given equal weight. The aggregate score was divided by 13 to reach the final average score.
The original evaluation form, which was devised by former City Councilman Jarvis Elston, also contained a second document laying out specific pay increases based on the overall final score.
For instance, on her evaluation last year, Cheeks’ score of 4.32 fell in the four to 4.5 range, triggering a pay increase of 1.6 percent, increasing her yearly salary from the $100,000 when she was appointed to $116,000.
Based on this document, Cheeks’ more recent score of 2.4 would have merited a 0.5 percent annual pay raise.
Power said Wednesday he was “not aware of any kind of schematic for a pay raise. That was not something we considered.”
Even so, the pay raise last year was not automatic; the council still had to vote on it. The raise passed 4-1, with then-Councilman David Street casting the dissenting vote.
At the time, Street said his primary objection to the evaluation system was that “unsatisfactory” was set at one and not zero.
Elston’s evaluation system included a bonus of the overall score times $100, but this was also not considered. It was not immediately clear if the previous council considered this either.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cheeks said she was still waiting on a legal opinion as to whether the complete evaluation, including individual scores, could be released to The Daily Home. It was not clear whether the council members voted anonymously or signed their names to the individual evaluations.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.