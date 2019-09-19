TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks will be attending the International City Managers Association meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, next month, where she plans on taking several classes relevant to issues the municipality will be facing.
She added she has already completed the five-month city manager certification program, starting shortly after she was appointed to the job. Achieving that certification and keeping it up are part of her contract, she said.
The conference next month in Nashville “is the closest one to us that they’ve had in quite a while,” she said. “I believe the one last year was in Detroit.”
Cheeks’ predecessor, Patrick Bryant, also attended at least one ICMA conference during his tenure, although he never completed the certification process, she said.
The event Cheeks will be attending is truly an international event, she said, with up to six or seven different sessions per hour spread over six days.
Although many of these deal specifically with issues in other parts of the world, and others are not directly relevant to a situation likely to arise in Talladega, Cheeks said there are still too many to choose from.
Some of the classes she plans to attend include “Strategic planning and renewal— integrating residents’ voices into the planning process,” “Recycling is broken—Updates on the recycling crisis,” “Helping a new board get off the ground,” “Attracting tourism investment,” ”Planning for aging infrastructure and transportation needs (sponsored by AARP),” “What to do when your retail recruitment efforts are stuck” and “Taking advantage of an opportunity zone.”
Cheeks added that Gov. Kay Ivey had designated a large piece of downtown Talladega as an opportunity zone, and she was looking forward to learning ways to take advantage of that designation.
Other classes she hopes to be able to attend include “Everything you always wanted to know about cyber-risk but were afraid to ask” “Making Government Work For All—Tools and Measures to Advance Equity” and “How the Feds can help with the Opioid crisis.”
Some 3,000 city managers from all over the world are expected to attend.
And, of course, there will also be some familiar images, she added. Talladega was one of eight cities chosen to be featured, and a seven-minute video about the municipality will be broadcast on big-screen TVs throughout the venue.
An ICMA crew has already been to Talladega and conducted interviews with Heritage Hall Museum Director Valerie White, entrepreneur Kevin Smith and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia. The city paid $17,500 for the film, which it will own after the convention.