TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks gave the City Council a presentation Monday night on “paving, potholes and patches,” based on questions raised by the council during previous meetings and by council candidates during the recent elections.
No formal action was taken Monday, but several possible changes were discussed following the presentation.
“Currently, the city of Talladega has 170 miles of paved roadways,” Cheeks said. “The city has signed a contract with McCartney Construction for $1.5 million in paving on Bankhead Boulevard, Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, Broome Street, Johnson Street, Pulliam Street, Bowie Street, Allen Street, Cooley Lane, Cromwell Lane and Mountain View Road.”
Cheeks added, “The cost of paving has gone up.”
According to her presentation, the city paid $1,586,180 to pave 61,165 linear feet of roadway in 2010.
This year, the city paid slightly more, $1,598,637, to pave only 22,976 linear feet. In 2014, 40,289 linear feet cost $2,354,606, she added.
“The city receives $250,000 every year from gas tax funds that can only be used on roadways and bridges,” she continued. “The new gas tax, initiated by Gov. (Kay) Ivey, may generate an additional $125,000 per year.
“With (that amount) set aside each year for paving, the city can then do a large paving project every two years of about $1 million. This will be suggested starting with the FY2020 Capital Improvement Plan Budget to be done in November.”
While paving emerged during the election season as a hot-button issue, the problem of potholes, and a general dissatisfaction with how they are handled, has also recently come to the fore.
“The condition of roadways is a national issue,” Cheeks said. “Potholes are an issue everywhere, in every town, in every county of every single state.
“An asphalt roadway, properly installed, should last about 10 to 15 years. Municipalities plan on repaving the vast majority of roadways every 20 years.
“When roadways start to deteriorate, patching is needed to extend the life of the asphalt until a proper milling, base repair and paving can occur.”
Milling refers to grinding up and removing the current road surface rather than just paving on top of it.
“The city has a two-man crew that, for three weeks out of the month, are doing road maintenance and filling potholes,” Cheeks said. “In the last four days, the public works road crew has filled 284 potholes on 22 streets.
“Cold mix is the most economical way to fill a pothole, can be done in smaller batches and has the most flexible time line. The cost (for cold mix) is about $87 per ton.”
Cold mix can also be stored and does not require special equipment other than what the Public Works Department already has on hand, Cheeks added.
“Hot mix must be kept at 350 degrees and must be used within 24 hours,” she said. It “is available in large batches only, at a cost of $125 per ton.”
Hot mix patches look better and last longer than cold mix but are more labor intensive, require special equipment and are significantly more expensive. A hot mix machine costs roughly $100,000, Cheeks said.
The presentation closed with a proposed three-pronged plan of attack to address the pothole issue.
First, Cheeks suggested supplementing the two-man public works crew with inmate labor, then setting aside extra Capital Improvement funds to allow paving every two years instead of every four years, and add a budget line in the Capital Improvement Plan for “hot mix repairs to be done by a third party to repair larger potholes and to pay for striping the roadways that are currently unstriped or faded.”
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said the council “needs a formula, a strategy” for addressing paving issues, and called for “rigorous debate.”
One member of the audience suggested calling on community volunteers to help with paving, which both Cheeks and the present council members said would not be possible due to liability issues.
Also Monday night, the council:
Saw Mayor Jerry Cooper swear Jimmy Williams in as a member of the Historic Preservation Commission;
Heard Cheeks announce Jemison Park was reopened as of last Saturday. The park had been closed for repairs;
Announced the next council meetings will be Oct. 7 and Oct. 24. At the latter meeting, there will be a ceremony for the outgoing council members, including light refreshments;
Discussed speeding on residential streets in the city limits;
Approved alcohol licenses for Boswell’s Wings and Talladega Bottling Works;
Approved an updated flood damage prevention ordinance;
Approved weed abatement liens for five properties;
Approved a list of poll workers for the Oct. 8 municipal runoff election;
Approved a contract with East Central Alabama Football Officials Association for services not to exceed $1,500;
Announced the next E-Recycling Day will be Oct. 25 in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot; and
Heard Cooper ask everyone to pray for a city administrative assistant currently in the hospital.