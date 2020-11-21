Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks passes away Friday night

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks passed away unexpectedly Friday night, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
The City Council will hold a called meeting Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss the appointment of an interim manager.
Cheeks was working as city clerk when she was tapped to serve as interim city manager by the previous council in July 2018. She was appointed to the manager position permanently in September of that year. She was the eighth person to hold the city manager position since it was created by the state Legislature in 2004.
City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said Saturday that Cheeks “had a long, storied history in our city. Upon her arrival in our community, she worked hard to become a part of that community. She will be sorely missed, and our prayers go out to her family and those who loved her dearly.”
Council President Trae Williams added that Cheeks was “aways super-polite. She had a very peaceful demeanor. She called me just last week to congratulate me on the birth of my son and to let me know she was praying for the health of my wife and baby. It’s heartbreaking. I feel especially sad for her son, Andrew.”
Williams added, “Even when we didn’t agree, even when we were grilling her, she was always very respectful, very courteous and nice. It’s a truly tragic loss, so unexpected and so difficult to fathom. Our prayers go out to her family.”
Funeral arrangements were unavailable Saturday morning.