TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Municipal Industrial Development Board will hold its next regular monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
The meeting is open to the public.
According to Chairman Jim Whitson, the guest speaker will be Douglas Flor, dean of workforce and economic development at Central Alabama Community College.
Whitson said Flor will be discussing types of industry specific training CACC can offer to new industries looking to locate in the area.
The board will not meet in December, Whitson said.