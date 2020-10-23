Talladega City Industrial Development Board briefed on activities of county agency

TALLADEGA -- Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller gave an update Thursday to members of the Talladega City Industrial Development Board during the latter’s regular meeting.
Firstly, Miller reported, the EDA recently completed the purchase of 55 acres of property north of Alabama 21 and east of Eastaboga Road, near the Precision Strip plant. Miller said the property is ideally suited for development, given that it is flat and already has utilities, including city water and sewer. There is no direct rail access, however.
Miller said there is still property available across the street, but it was somewhat more expensive. An industry locating would have room to grow, however.
At the opposite end of the county, Miller reported, Sims Bark of Muscle Shoals has begun construction in Sylacauga. He said the company will collect marble chips from the local quarries and sell them to companies like Lowe’s and The Home Depot, who will in turn sell them for landscaping.
Miller said the company’s operations are highly automated, but the new facility will create between 10 and 15 jobs when it opens.
The EDA has also recently finished a 100,000 square foot speculative building in Lincoln, he said.
Miller’s presentation was given during the city IDB’s first meeting since February.
Much of the rest of the meeting was spent discussing the need to work with an attorney to locate any of the board’s legal, financial and property documents from before 2010. The board has existed since 1963 but gone through long periods of inactivity, including up until two years ago, when there were not enough current, living board members to establish a quorum.
Chairman Jim Whitson said the board owns at least two pieces of property and receives regular income from at least one of them, although it is difficult to say where the documentation on these properties is. The board authorized Whtison to pay an attorney to help locate all of the board’s records and other paperwork.
According to the resolution approved Thursday, “If the board is to develop any industrial park, it is likely to be required to issue debt for the acquisition of and development of that property, which is likely to require the production of financial statements.”
Whitson said he has also reached out to the family members of some of the recently deceased previous board members and asked them to be on the lookout for any relevant documents.
The IDB’s next scheduled meeting will be Thursday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Whitson said he plans to try and hold the meeting via Zoom.