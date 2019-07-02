Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said that during the summer months, city employees have been given the opportunity to take an extra day off to spend with their families.
Employees are being given the opportunity to work four 10-hour shifts per week rather than five eight-hour shifts, she explained, provided that all shifts are covered and the department head signs off on it.
“All city offices are going to be open for regular business hours,” Cheeks said. “We’re just allowing the employees to take more time with their families during the summer if they want to.”