Talladega city employees ensure kids receive gifts this year

One of the standard comparisons for joyful situations is “a kid at Christmas.”
This year, numerous Talladega city employees decided to ensure that reality applied to the kids living at the Presbyterian Home for Children. As a result, dozens of employees went out and purchased toys and clothing to be delivered to the home this year.
Tuesday morning, Presbyterian Home President and CEO Dough Marshall came to city hall to say “thank you." While there, he picked up a wide array of gifts, including a huge kitchen set, board games, Crocs, cameras, arts and crafts, throw blankets, body pillows, backpacks and sweatshirts.
City Manager Seddrick Hill, Mayor Timothy Ragland and several of the employees who had bought gifts had their picture taken with Marshall and then helped load up the gits.
“I’m proud of my staff for making a difference in the lives of many children this holiday season,” Hill said. “City employees were so excited about our recent holiday food drive that they wanted to find more opportunities to bless the community. We immediately thought about giving gifts to youth at the Presbyterian Home for Children. Almost as soon as the idea was mentioned, the gifts began to pour in. We are so happy to be able to bring so much joy to children in our city.”
Hill added that employees were also spreading holiday cheer this year by helping to prepare Christmas on the Square, which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.