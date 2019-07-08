A Talladega man was arrested Monday morning after being accused of shooting into a trailer on Jackson Trace Road that was occupied by, among other people, his child and the child’s mother.
Darius Devontae Herring, 21, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Monday evening, pending a bond hearing.
Herring is accused of firing at least nine shots from a 9 mm handgun into the trailer around 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to Police Capt. John McCoy. Two shots appear to have struck the home, damaging the front door frame and the underpinning. The shots were reportedly fired from a Ford flatbed pickup belonging to the Talladega Public Works Department, where Herring is employed.
The residence was occupied by a total of five people between the ages of 5 and 40, McCoy said.
No one was hit.
There were witnesses to the shooting who told police they recognized Herring. He was under arrest less than three hours after the shooting.
Det. Todd Williamon investigated the case.
McCoy said there was also another shooting into an occupied building over the long holiday weekend that did not appear to be related to the shooting on Jackson Trace Road.
This incident took place on Summer Street on July 4. The resident reported finding a hole in her a wall and a bullet on the floor of her bedroom, but said she did not recall hearing the shot, and no other witnesses or suspects have been identified. Investigators had not ruled out the possibility that someone may have fired a shot into the air while celebrating Independence Day, and the house was struck without any specific intent.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.
Shooting into an occupied dwelling is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison.