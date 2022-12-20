Talladega city departments contribute to Presbyterian Home's Christmas

Representatives of each of the city of Talladega’s various departments stepped up to help by Christmas gifts for children at the Presbyterian Home. Presents for a total of 16 residents between the ages of infant and 17 were collected Monday afternoon and will be given to children at the home on Christmas Day.
Following a group photo, Presbyterian Home President and CEO Doug Marshall said “We were just asked to smile. But the children and families that are the Presbyterian Home’s mission won’t have to be asked to smile. They will feel the love in this room today. These gifts are going to bring them a ton of smiles.”