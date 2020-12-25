Talladega City, County school bosses pleased with how systems handled COVID-related challenges

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- 2020 was a strange and, in many ways, singularly unpleasant year, particularly for public school students, their teachers and their families.
But the superintendents of the Talladega City and Talladega County school systems said they felt they had done the best they could in a difficult situation.
“There is just no substitute for in-person, five-days-per-week learning,” City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball said. “I would like for us to be able to get back to that as soon as possible, but we will have to wait and see.
“I think going to all virtual classes during the first nine weeks was the right decision at the time, and I have to say that I saw more collaboration and instruction among teachers then I have ever seen before. They were all encouraging each other. If we do have to keep some classes virtual next semester, I’m hoping we can see even more student and parental involvement as well.”
County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey agreed that the overall situation was not ideal but was the best possible.
“Using our staggered schedule, I think we were really able to accomplish two things,” Lacey said. “First of all, we were able to keep our number of COVID cases down, and we were able to maintain a stable workforce … It is an efficient and effective schedule for this time, even if it's not ideal.”
Like most schools in Alabama, both the Talladega City and County systems saw their enrollments decline this year, with both superintendents saying they believe COVID was largely responsible.
Ball said he believed the city system was down by about a 100 students for the year. Lacey did not have a specific number, but she confirmed the county was down also.
“We were able to locate some students from last year,” she said. “Some of them have moved out of the county or out of the state. Some have switched to home schooling, but home-schoolers are not required to report to us. Many do, but not all of them. But yes, we are following the state trend. I think statewide it’s down about 10,000.”
Which raises another problem.
School funding, particularly state funding for teachers, is based on the previous year’s enrollment. If the Legislature doesn’t act, a significant number of school employees could potentially lose their jobs, just as students are (hopefully) starting to resume a normal class schedule.
Ball said the state has not decided what approach to take, but that any recommendation from the state board and the state superintendent would require ratification by the Legislature.
“I hope we can get some relief,” Lacey added. “This year has been unusual, and I know (state Superintendent) Dr. (Eric) Mackey is consulting with the Legislature. If we do lose anything, hopefully, we will gain it back when things get back to a little more normalcy. We should commend all the teachers and staff who have really risen to the occasion, and we want to keep those jobs stable.”