Talladega City Council will hold virtual meetings Thursday, Monday

TALLADEGA -- After not meeting at all during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Talladega City Council has scheduled two Zoom meetings, one Thursday at 5 p.m. and the other Monday at 5 p.m.
There is only one item on Thursday’s agenda. According to a memo from CIty Manager Beth Cheeks, the council will be asked to “update the city’s existing cell phone tower policy.
“With new legislation working its way through state (government), it was necessary to update the ordinance to include restrictions and regulations for small cell phone towers (5G) to ensure that the city can maximize the fees and revenues from these antennas.
“(The ordinance) also includes recommendations from Alabama Power, whose utility poles the antennas may be attached to.”
Other municipalities in Alabama, including Sylacauga, have passed similar ordinances, according to the memo.
Monday, May 4, would have been the council’s next regular meeting, and the agenda will incorporate all of the items included on the published agenda for the canceled April 20 meeting, including approval of a capital improvement plan for the current year.
The council had discussed the capital improvement project in some detail during a work session prior to the pandemic but had not voted to approve it.
A draft of the proposed capital improvement project was not available Wednesday, but earlier this month, Cheeks said she would likely be presenting a scaled down list due to lost revenue from closed businesses during the past month and a half.
In addition to the items on the previously published agenda, the council will also consider a contract with the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind to prepare lunches for the summer food program, and some surplus items.
The Zoom call-in information for the meeting was not available Wednesday.