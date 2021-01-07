Talladega City Council talks possible water rate increase

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council during its first regular meeting of 2021 Monday discussed, but ultimately took no action on, a proposed water rate increase.
There has not been a rate change in Talladega since 2008. Jackson Thornton, the company that handles the city’s water and sewer bond debt, presented a gradual rate hike at a previous meeting. That rate increase was before the council for approval Monday.
Under the current rate structure, residential customers’ first 3,000 gallons of water usage are billed at a flat rate, with an additional charge for usage over 3,000 gallons. Under the plan presented Monday, the minimum usage would drop from 3,000 to 2,000 this month, and the usage rate for anything over 2,000 would increase by $1.
Step two would be implemented in October, when the minimum usage would drop from 2,000 gallons to 1,000 gallons, and another dollar would be added to the excess rate.
In October 2022, the minimum usage rate would disappear altogether, and the rate would go up another dollar.
The council immediately had questions.
Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller explained that water and sewer bills also cover garbage pickup, and currently there is a minimum fee of $50, even with no water usage. The plan also does not include sewer rates, although sewer service is included in the $50 minimum charge.
Councilman Joe Power and Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, in particular, expressed concern that the proposed changes would result in significant increases for older customers who could least afford them. Interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar explained that the three-phase plan was meant to ease the sting of the rate increase somewhat and allow customers to plan for it.
Power and Spratlin requested sample bills showing specifically how the increase would impact people using no water, 1,000 gallons per month, 2,000 gallons per month, 3,000 gallons per month and 4,000 gallons per month. It was not immediately clear when those would be presented, however.
Toward the end of the discussion, Spratlin asked, “Do we really have a choice in this?”
“Not really,” council President Trae Williams said. “We need to adjust the minimum, we just need to decide how much.”
Added Power, “This is something that probably should have been done 10 years ago.”
The council also briefly discussed a proposal from South West Water to buy out the city’s water and sewer system. City attorney Mike O’Brien said he had been corresponding with the company’s attorneys and expected to have a proposal to place before the council when it meets again Jan. 21.
Details of the proposal remained unavailable.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson said he opposed selling the system on principle, but the other council members did not comment.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.