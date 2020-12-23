Talladega City Council talks possible purchase of crime-fighting software

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council discussed, but ultimately took no action on, the purchase of a software system designed to identify high-violence areas and, hopefully, lead to more arrests.
As 2020 staggers to a close, the city has had 10 homicides, six of which are still under investigation. The most recent was two days before Monday’s council meeting.
Council President Trae Williams and Councilwoman Vickey Robinson-Hall had apparently met with representatives of Crime Gun Intelligence Technology, a company that makes the software in question. Discussion of the item was not on the agenda, and council members Joe Power and Betty Spratlin said they were unfamiliar with it.
Williams said the company he and Hall met with was one of three that makes the relevant software, and the cost was significantly lower than similar products produced by the other two. City attorney Mike O’Brien asked about compliance with the state bid law, and interim City Manager Kelsey Gallahar said she believed this might fall under the professional services exception.
O’Brien said he respectfully disagreed with this reading because the professional services exception applies to people rather than to software.
Williams suggested moving the issue to the council’s first meeting in January. Spratlin asked if it could be discussed during executive session, but O’Brien said he did not know of an exception to the open meetings law that would apply.
After the meeting, Gallahar said there had been some misunderstanding about what the resolution on this technology actually said.
She said the council would have been voting on adding this item to the Capital Improvement budget for next year, which the council is scheduled to discuss Dec. 28 at a called meeting.
The software, according to Williams, has been used in cities similar to Talladega, with similar demographics and crime problems. He explained it would track gunfire in the municipality, improving response times and helping police identify areas to patrol more closely.
The system would cost about $112,000.
Also Monday, the council:
Saw Mayor Tim Ragland present proclamations to Griffins Jewelers and Talladega Auto Parts, businesses with long histories in the city;
Discussed, but did not act on, a request for speed bumps on Long Street;
Approved two Alabama Power grants, one for $1,000 and one for $500. The latter will be used to plant trees in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot;
Heard a report from the Sensory Advisory Committee regarding issues of interest to the deaf and blind communities;
Approved a $2,400 contract with the East Alabama Basketball Officials Association;
Authorized Community Consultants to administer a community development block grant; and
Approved eight demolition liens.