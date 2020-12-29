Talladega City Council talks capital improvements during work session

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council spent about an hour going through the proposed Capital Improvement project budget for the coming year during a work session Monday at the library.
Because it was a work session, and not a called meeting, the council could not vote on the project Monday. The council meets again Monday, Jan. 6, but council President Trae Williams said the individual members could study the proposal and have further discussion later in January.
The total proposed Capital Improvement budget is over $1.8 million, spread across all city departments, not including water and sewer.
The first item discussed Monday night was the work on the East Street parking lot, an ongoing project since at least 2014, City Manager Kelsey Gallahar said. This year, the Capital Improvement budget submitted by Gallaher included $150,000 for “removal and stabilization of the Lee Laundry building and adjoining walls, plus construction of a retaining wall.”
The council had previously approved about $23,000 to remove power poles from the site, she added. The next Capital Improvement budget, for 2022, will likely include another $200,000 to complete the project.
Other non-departmental projects that are part of the 2021 budget include $100,000 for phase two sewer repairs at City Hall; $35,000 to put a facade on the caboose in the parking lot of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce; $9,000 for a mobile light tower for use by all departments; $60,000 for exterior foundation repairs at Heritage Hall; $30,000 for the facade grant program in the historic district; $35,000 to replace the carpet at City Hall and to maintain the new carpet properly; and $20,000 for upgraded lighting at The Ritz Theatre. Gallahar said the current lighting is out of compliance with the standard.
“Is it illegal,” Councilman Joe Power asked. Gallahar said it was not, but there were issues with not being able to bring the house lights up after they have been dimmed.
The Finance and Human Resources departments had only one item apiece on the list. Finance needs $30,000 to upgrade all of its computers to Windows 10 or better; some of them are still running Windows 7, which causes the necessary finance programs to run slowly.
Human resources is asking for $15,000 for laptops to give the Civil Service exam. Paper copies of the test are no longer available, Gallahar said.
Similarly, the City Clerk’s Office is asking for $16,000 to put cemetery maps into a computer, where they will be more accessible; some of the paper maps are so old and faded they are completely illegible.
The Fire Department, according to Chief Danny Warwick, will need $165,000 for a Ford F-550 rescue truck, replacing a much older truck that is no longer entirely safe to use. The request also includes $60,000 for renovations at Station One (at City Hall), $32,000 for a new extraction tool set that can be used farther from the road and $25,000 for the first year financing new radios. This last item was approved by the council last year.
Under Animal Control, $10,000 each is requested for engineering and bid specifications for office additions and for a new heating and air system for the area where the animals are kept. The current office is housed in a temporary FEMA trailer the city acquired in 2009.
Under Public Works, the council is being asked to set aside $100,000 towards a Rebuild Alabama Act grant for improvements on Willman Road, $30,000 each for a replacement pickup truck and construction of a privacy fence around a Dumpster and a pad underneath it in the North Street parking lot, $50,000 to rewire the traffic signal at Battle and Court streets, $60,000 for phase one of a sidewalk project along the Fort Lashley corridor and $20,000 for a trailer to haul equipment, including an excavator that the city has not been able to use for some time.
The sidewalk project will involve widening existing sidewalks by 1 foot to make them in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The sidewalks cover the area from E.H. Gentry on Fort Lashley to George Hicks Construction on South Street.
Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson also asked about the status of a sidewalk project on the Talladega College campus, which Gallahar and Public Works Director Karen Phillips said they were not familiar with.
The largest area on the proposed list is the Police Department, including $233,000 in financing for new cars (the second year out of three), $28,748 financing for new radios (year one of three), $70,000 to finance new body cameras (year two of five), 16 sets of SWAT team gear, excluding helmets, for $55,000 and $112,000 for a gunshot detection system, which the council discussed last week but has still not approved.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking for $30,000 for a crew cab truck, $10,000 to make the lift at the Bemiston Recreation Center ADA compliant, $6,000 for a swimming pool lift replacement and $15,000 for new bleachers in the Bemiston gym.
The long-term goal, Gallahar said, is to make the Bemiston Recreation Center into a designated “Safe Place,” with another $65,000 to complete the project in future years.
The Community Appearance Department is asking for $170,000 for a 22 cubic yard knuckle boom loader.
The budget for the Water and Sewer Department is part of a separate budget and includes vehicle replacement for the two oldest vehicles in the fleet, upgrades at the service center and
new computers and improvements at the Brecon Wastewater Plant. Continued leak detection and data projects will continue as well.
At the end of the meeting, Williams said he wanted to “push back the vote on this, so we can come up with thoughts and email suggestions. We want to make sure we’re doing our due diligence.”