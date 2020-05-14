Talladega City Council talks capital improvement during work session

The Talladega City Council discussed the capital improvement plan for the current fiscal year during a work session Thursday evening at the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library. They are set to give final approval to most of the projects included on the list during their regular meeting Monday night.
During the work session, the council agreed to punt three of the projects for city departments into the next fiscal year, as well as one project under the Water and Sewer Department, which is budgeted separately. With those projects removed, the total list of capital improvements comes to just under $1 million each.
Three of the projects under the various city departments had already been approved, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks. These included new body cameras and video storage contracts for the police department at $86,000, a paving project on Pulliam Street at $60,000 and digitizing municipal court records at $26,000.
The council is also contractually obligated to pay $20,510 to CSX Railroad as their share of the cost of repaving railroad crossings throughout the city. The city’s contract with CSX has been in place since at least the 1980’s.
The three projects that were delayed until next year include upgrades to the Bemiston Recreation Center to make it a “safe place” during storms and other emergencies, budgeted at $85,000; repairing the floor in the Kenwin Building for safety at $10,000 and hiring a consulting structural engineer to lay out a plan to deal with a shared wall at the East Street parking lot, budgeted at $60,000.
The single largest item, which the council agreed to approve Monday, is the purchase of 21 new police cars at $240,100 on a five year contract. The first payment would be due in 2021, with the vehicles financed by First Bank of Alabama. The list of projects also includes new radios for the police department ($28,748) and fire department ($25,062), equipment for the new fire truck purchased last year ($14,000), and plumbing repairs and upgrades at Fire Station No. 2 at six points. Cheeks said this last item is budgeted at $50,000, but it is likely to come in far lower than that, possibly as low as $14,000.
This year’s capital improvement budget will also involve replacing several diesel vehicles that are between 10 and 18 years old in the fire ($28,000), public works ($36,000) and community appearance ($50,000 total for a new truck and three new Bushhogs) departments. Fire Chief Danny Warwick pointed out that the vehicle he wants to replace is a pickup truck and not a specialized fire engine.
The other projects likely to be approved Monday include repairing and replacing air conditioning and cleaning out the ductwork at city hall for $30,000, moisture and safety improvements at Heritage Hall for $40,000, engineering work to begin bringing the East SIde Head Start building up to code, $80,000 to complete the demolition of 14 condemned buildings around the city and $50,000 in matching funds for a community development block grant.
The last project in the list was an additional $25,000 for the public transportation program. This is meant to cover the salary of an additional driver and gas for a third van. Cheeks added that one of the city’s older public transportation vans was currently out of commission after someone shot out one of its windows while it was parked in front of the B.N. Mabra Center earlier this month.
The only item among the water and sewer budgets to be removed from the list was upgrades to the service center at $75,000. According to Water and Sewer Director Cathy Fuller, this involves interior painting, repairing broken lockers and repairing the rest rooms. The exterior of the building was renovated last year, but the interior has not been painted in more than a decade, and the lockers, which are 30 to 40 years old, are all broken.
The largest item on the Water and Sewer list was improvement and replacement of outdated equipment at all three of the city’s wastewater treatment facilities. The sludge pumps at the main plant, for instance, are more than 28 years old and the control panel and sump pump are more than 15 years old. All of them are obsolete, and failure could impact the city’s ability to maintain its state licenses.
Similarly, the sludge pump at the Brecon Waste Water plant is more than 25 years old and the diffuser at the airport plant is more than 20 years old.
Other water projects likely to go forward are an $8,000 upgrade to cloud-based meter-reading software, a $50,000 rate study (the last one was done 18 years ago), $100,000 in phase two dam remediation, $150,000 for the ongoing sewer line inspection and cleaning process and $200,000 for the second year of updating various other software systems.
Like most other public entities, the city’s fiscal year goes from October 1 to September 30, and the general fund budget is generally presented and approved in August.
Since Talladega’s capital improvement projects are mostly funded through a percentage of set-side sales tax money, the city has, in the past, taken up the capital improvements after the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year, when they have a better idea of what the sales tax revenue will be.
Council President Joe Power indicates that he strongly disagrees with this practice, and asked that Cheeks provide the city with a plan for the next fiscal year in August, at the same time as the general fund budget process.
All four of the capital projects that were left out of this year’s slate will be taken up at that time, he said. Councilman Trae Williams had previously said that he would use his contacts among local contractors who might be willing to volunteer their time to take on the Bemiston project as soon as he found out what the city would require from them in terms of licensing and bonding.
Early in the meeting, Cheeks said the tax revenue numbers for March were encouraging, showing an increase of $70,000 overall over March 2019. This figure includes an increase of $150,000 in grocery store revenue, which means that some other areas must have been down significantly as well. She said she was also optimistic about the April numbers.
The only other topic of discussion at the work session related to the replacement of outdated water pumps, including one for fire protection, at the Stone Hill subdivision.
A motion to approve this project, which was part of a capital improvement budget approved by a previous council, had died for lack of second at the council’s last meeting, when they were asked to approve the low bid of just under half a million dollars.
As of now, the fire pump has to be turned on manually at the pump station, and there is currently not a public road available to reach the station. The station is accessible only by means of a private driveway and then across a private owned field.
The council seemed to reach an agreement to green-light the contract Monday night.