Talladega City Council releases budget for Christmas on the Square

A week after approving a budget resolution for Christmas on the Square 2021, the Talladega City Council has released a fairly detailed budget for the event.
The budget had been approved during a council meeting June 21 by a vote of 4-1, with Councilman Joe Power casting the dissenting vote.
The overall budget for 2021 is $93,380.49, by far the lowest since the event started in 2016. There was no event last year.
The largest single line item on this year’s budget is $50,618.96 to Christmas Decor for decorations, including a 20-foot-high animated Christmas tree covered with 20,000 LEDs which flash in synch to 15 different holiday themed songs. There are also poles, decorations for the courthouse roof, garlands and wreaths, including maintenance, installation and storage. The council approved the contract with Christmas Decor in 2019, but that contract will expire after this year. The council did not seem inclined to renew it last week.
The next largest item is $11,115 to All Year Sports Galaxy for the temporary ice skating rink that will be set up on the square again this year.
Game Day Done Right is down for $5,557.50 for tents, tables and heaters, and Crafts for Children is in at $5,000 for Santa’s Workshop toys.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be paid $4,200 for their appearance, and there are also line items for a videographer ($3,500) and a photographer ($3,000), although neither is named specifically in the document approved June 21.
Deborah’s Party Rentals gets $2,189.03 for the train and inflatables for children, and $2,500 is set aside for electricity and incidentals.
The city is also budgeting $2,000 each for handicapped accessible Porto-Potty trailers and for a digital photo booth and props.
The balance is $1,000 each for banners advertising the event and volunteer T-shirts, $900 for food and drink for the volunteers, $800 for the rights to the movies that will be shown at the Ritz Theater and $500 each for Facebook marketing and iRoamer digital photo opportunities.
The budget also notes that “The Opportunity Center is mailing the city a check for $3,200 for faulty ducks,” but does not include any further explanation.
During the meeting, City Manager Seddrick Hill said the overtime for city employees was already included in the general fund budget for this year.
The professional photos and videos are used in the city’s tourist advertising and on the web site, and will be used in a city newsletter as well, Hill said.
Although the council seemed to balk at the $90,000 proposed price tag for this year’s event, past events have cost significantly more, at least at the outset. The budget for 2016, the first year the city had such an event was $118,000. The second year was the most expensive, at $213,000, with much of that going toward a concert by American Idol winner Taylor Hicks.
The total city budget for each event can be somewhat misleading, however, since much of the overall figure is offset by donations and sponsorships, which have historically been between $60,000 and $80,000.
Contribution figures for 2021 were not yet available last week, but according to Community Appearance Director Mitch Bast, who is heading up the committee planning this year’s event, response had been positive so far. “We’re working hard, and we’re hoping to have some vendors this year, too.”
He emphasized that the city would be formulating a new plan for next year, and Power and Councilman Horace Patterson both urged him to make the plan less expensive.
“That's a lot of money for a day and a half,” Power said, adding that he would like to see more nonprofits and volunteers taking over things the city is currently paying for.
The original intent of Christmas on the Square was to draw people to Talladega during the holiday season and encourage them to spend money. The current council seems to see the event as something more for locals than as a regional draw.
The late Beth Cheeks had arranged the contract for the Christmas tree and decorations to make Talladega stand out from other local holiday events, pointing out that the nearest comparable tree was in Texas.
The council members did not have any choice but to continue using the tree and decorations for 2021, since the contract for it was still good, but it seems extremely unlikely that it will be back next year. Even Patterson, who signed the contract in 2019 as council president, said he believed the price was far too high.
Dates for this year’s Christmas on the Square have not been announced.
The resolution that was subsequently approved by the council was not ready when the Daily Home received a copy of the council packet the Thursday before the meeting. Hill initially refused to provide a copy of the resolution after the meeting, saying that he would have to seek a legal opinion. By the following Thursday, he had apparently not done so.
The resolution was emailed to the Daily Home Tuesday afternoon by an executive assistant with a note hoping for the establishment of a positive relationship with both The Daily Home and the city of Talladega.