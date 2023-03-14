 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council OKs money for Willman Road culvert

The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday to approve a quarter-million-dollar contract with Waites Construction for the Willman Road culvert replacement.

Councilmen Trae Williams and Joe Power were not present for the meeting.