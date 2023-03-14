Talladega City Council OKs money for Willman Road culvert

The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday to approve a quarter-million-dollar contract with Waites Construction for the Willman Road culvert replacement.
Councilmen Trae Williams and Joe Power were not present for the meeting.
The culvert project has been a longtime priority for Councilwoman Betty Spratlin, whose district includes the project area.
“I am excited that we can finally move on, and I really appreciate everyone’s hard work. I’d also like to thank (City Manager) Seddrick Hill and everybody else who helped make this happen. I’ve got my boots ready, and I’ll grab a shovel myself if it will help.”
The project will still not get under way immediately, however. According to purchasing director Renea Blackburn, a project like this would typically take about 45 business days to get going, allowing time to execute the contract and allow the contractor time to make necessary preparations.
“Depending on the availability of the contractor and the wording in the contract, we could start in April,” she said. “We’ll push as much as we can.”
“That’s right,” Spratlin said. “Push push push.”
According to a presentation given to residents of Willman Road in August, the project only involves replacing a culvert, not resurfacing Willman Road. At that meeting, Public Works director Karen Phillips explained that a culvert is essentially an empty concrete box placed underneath a road to improve drainage and prevent the surface from washing away. It is similar to a bridge, but with a solid bottom.
Phillips also said in the August meeting that while the culvert is being replaced, one side of Willman Road will be shut down at a time, allowing residents access to their property and providing a way in and out of the neighborhood.
Also Monday, the council:
— Approved a $500 donation to the Willie and Betty Farrior Family Foundation, which will be awarding scholarships later this month.
— Heard Hill announce that he would be going to Huntsville March 16 to get an update on the Omega Academy and golf course projects, then would be in Boston March 24 through 26 for a National Main Street Conference and then Washington, D.C. for the National League of Cities Conference, with Mayor Timothy Ragland, who was also absent Monday. After that, Hill said he was planning to take a couple of days vacation in April.
— Excused Power and Williams.