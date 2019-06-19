TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a paving project worth more than $1.5 million.
The low bid came from McCartney Construction, according to City Manager Beth Cheeks.
“The overall project total costs is $1,598,637.78,” according to a memo Cheeks provided to the council.
“We opened the bids Thursday, (June 13), and the price of asphalt right now is just outrageously expensive in my opinion,” she said Monday. “But we do have a good, substantial list of roads to take care of.
“And I am going to warn the citizens out there, you think what (the Alabama Department of Transportation) is doing right now is bad, there is more coming.
“Summer is always paving and construction season, and I know it will be inconvenient for a while, but the roads will be better in the end.”
ALDOT is repaving all of Alabama 21 and Alabama 77, with the intention of turning them over to the city as soon as the work is done.
“We have no control over ALDOT, how fast they work or where they work,” Cheeks said. The same contractor, McCartney, is handling the jobs for the state and the city.
The contract approved by the council Monday night is set to start at the end of July and be completed by November, but the contractor will have to complete his job for the state before starting on the city project.
“I can’t give you a more specific start and end date right now,” Cheeks said.
The base bid consists of nine streets to be repaved in the city, including Bankhead Boulevard from Sloan Avenue to the Bypass; Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard from Battle Street to Brignoli Street; Broome Street from East Street North to 19th Street; Johnson Street from South Street to Battle Street; Pulliam Street from Long Street to McKinley Street; Bowie Street from Cherry Street to Elm Street; Allen Street from the Bypass to Nimitz Avenue; Cooley Lane from Allen Street to the dead end; and Cromwell Lane from Allen Street to the dead end.
One alternate is also included in the project, specifically Mountain View Road from Alabama 77 to Grogan Road.
The other alternates in the project included Whitson Road, Pulliam Street, Sun Valley Road, Willman Road and Marble Quarry Road.
The total length of the streets to be paved is 23,421 feet, or just under 4 1/2 miles. There are about 150 miles of city streets, with 27 miles, or about 18 percent, having been repaved in the last eight years.
The streets included in this year’s paving project were inspected and ranked by the Public Works Department and Director Karen Phillips, based on their current condition and how long it has been since they were last repaved.