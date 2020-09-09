Talladega City Council meeting moved to Monday, Sept. 14

TALLADEGA -- The meeting of the Talladega City Council previously set for Thursday, Sept. 10, has been moved to Monday, Sept. 14, according to a notice from the City Clerk’s Office.
The council normally meets on the first Monday of the month, but that meeting was moved to Thursday because of the Labor Day holiday.
The announcement does not say why the Thursday meeting was moved.
The Sept. 14 meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will be accessible via the Zoom app. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the city’s website and Facebook page.