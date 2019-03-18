Members of the Talladega City Council tonight recognized Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins for his leadership during a council meeting.
Talladega College faculty, staff, board of trustees, alumni and family and friends of Hawkins packed the Talladega Armstrong Osborne Public Library.
The college president was presented with a proclamation from the council, and Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper also presented Hawkins with a key to the city.
“Tonight we are here to salute excellence,” Council President Dr. Horace Patterson said. “You only have to drive by Talladega College to see the excellence on display.”
Under Hawkins’s leadership, the college has increased student enrollment and tackled multiple renovation and beautification projects.
“I first want to say that I am honored to serve as a trustee,” AIDB President and Talladega College board of trustee member Dr. John Mascia said. “What people need to understand is this sort of success doesn’t just happen overnight. It takes leadership, having a great team -- and most importantly, doing the right things for the right reasons. It is my biggest joy watching Dr. Hawkins with students. He loves and nurtures them. We are proud of everything he and the college have been able to accomplish.”
In addition to the proclamation and key to the city, Hawkins also received a letter of recognition from councilmen and Talladega College graduates Patterson and Jarvis Elston.
“We stand before you all to honor the 20th president of Talladega College, not only for his leadership at Talladega College, but for the economic growth and developmental contributions to the City of Talladega as well,” Elston said. “Under his tenure, we have witnessed new and reinstalled athletic programs, athletic championships, record-breaking enrollment, renovations, campus beautification projects, completion of a new residence hall, increased fundraising, enhanced alumni awareness, online academic offerings, an acclaimed marching band, construction of a new student center, first-ever graduate program and, lastly, a vision for a new home for the Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals at the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum.”
Hawkins has served as Talladega College president since 2008. He was recentlyelected chair of the United Negro College Fund’s 36 member institution presidents.
“I want to thank my family for traveling all the way from New Orleans to be here with me,” Hawkins said. “Some of them surprised me in my office earlier today. To the council, I want to say thank you all for your continuous support of Talladega College. These honors are your honors. We would not be able to do what we do without your support. It truly has been a blessing. One day I will no longer be at the college. I just hope that during my time I do a small part.”
Hawkins continued tearfully, “Since 2008, we have been blessed year after year. I’m so proud of this city. I’m proud Talladega College exists here. It’s important that we keep uplifting young people.”