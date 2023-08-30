 Skip to main content
Talladega City Council certifies municipal election results

Mayoral runoff will be Tuesday, Sept. 19

The Talladega City Council certified the results of the 2023 election, set a date of Sept. 19 for the runoff for mayor and took up a handful of other action items during a called meeting Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to certifying the ballots that had already been counted, the council also received the provisional ballots from the board of registrars and added those to the final tally. 