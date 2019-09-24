TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council voted 3-0 Monday night to approve a $15 million budget for the coming fiscal year.
The vote took place during the council’s regular meeting. Councilmen Jarvis Elston and David Street were absent.
According to a summary provided by City Manager Beth Cheeks, “The budget for (fiscal year) 2020 shows an initial deficit of $386,688, but this is expected to fluctuate and change as it is based on estimations.
“The city administration and staff have always worked hard to provide necessary services within the budget and have been successful year after year to keep from having to use city reserves.
“I believe fiscal year 2020 will be no different and have confidence that expenses will be kept within the city’s revenue totals.”
The council also amended the budget for the 2019 fiscal year, with the final totals there subject to adjustment on several occasions.
“During the budget meeting on Monday, Sept. 16, it was expected that the General Fund would have a surplus of $98,000, but an (other post-employment benefit) payment had to be made, which reduced the expected surplus to about $9,000,” Cheeks said. “This is a significant reduction of the initially expected deficit for 2019, which was at $117,732.77.”
The approved budget for the coming fiscal year projects total revenue of $15,200,485 over projected expenditures of $15,587,153.
Those projected expenditures do not include the Capital Improvement Budget, including a splash pad and paving. Cheeks said the next Capital Improvement Budget will be taken up separately, possibly sometime in November.
This budget does include level funding for numerous outside, non-profit agencies that are generally funded to some degree by the city every year, as well as $10,000 in contingency funds used for events that cannot be planned ahead of time.
Council President Dr. Horace Patterson asked Councilwoman-Elect Betty Spratlin and Joe Power, who will face Street in a Ward 3 runoff Oct. 8, if they approved of the expenditures, then pointed out that they could always be changed once new council members were sworn in.
The General Fund Budget does not include the takeover of the Talladega Municipal Airport, which the city will begin operating on its own in November. Cheeks said she was optimistic the airport could be run self-sufficiently.
This budget also does not include the Water and Sewer Department, which is supposed to be self-sufficient. The Water and Sewer Budget, which was also approved Monday, also includes a deficit, with projected revenues of just over $8 million and expenditures of just over $8.8 million.
Although the numbers in the General Fund Budget have fluctuated over the last couple of weeks, there are few surprises in the budget itself.
The largest percentage of revenue comes from taxes and licenses, at just over $12 million; the largest chunk of that comes from the general sales and use tax, which accounts for $9.4 million.
The largest expenditure by department is for police, at just under $4 million, with the majority of that going toward salaries and employee expenditures. This is true across all other city departments as well, with salaries and benefits making up the majority of expenditures.
The budget for the police, clerk’s office, human resources, municipal services, animal control, public works and parks and recreation are all up slightly from last year.
Debt service is almost the same (down by $20.63 from last year), while all other city departments are down in varying degrees.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.