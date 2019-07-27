TALLADEGA -- As if the yard signs beginning to pop up all over town weren’t a dead giveaway, an event at Veterans Park on Saturday afternoon definitely kicked off the 2019 election season in Talladega.
Sponsored by the New South Coalition, Saturday’s event drew all but two or three of the nearly 30 candidates for mayor, City Council and City Board of Education.
Each candidate was given a limited amount of time to introduce themselves to their prospective constituents and sketch out their agenda for this summer’s elections, and to take questions from the audience.
The event ended before the line of storms came through Saturday evening, and the candidates were all cordial and generally well-received. The event was viewed as a success by nearly everyone involved.
Candidates touched on a wide range of topics, with improvement of the Talladega City Schools, economic development and the city’s image being recurring themes. The candidates did not speak in any particular order.
Talladega County Democratic Party Chair and activist Dr. Adia Winfrey also spoke during the event, although she is not a candidate for municipal office. First, she introduced her three children, who spoke briefly on the subject of how young people can get involved, including canvassing and working phone banks.
Later in the afternoon, Winfrey introduced Austin McClellan, who performed an original hip-hop piece as Luvtxc, which was also well-received by the crowd.
Talladega City Councilman for Ward 2 Jarvis Elston is not seeking re-election but came out to the park Saturday to help cook and serve the food. He said the event was his swan song as a public official.
“This is a great day for Talladega,” he said. “The residents came out to hear from the candidates, and the candidates came out to hear from the residents. What a great day.”
Albert Bell, president of the New South Coalition, said the event was an effort to “try and do something different, to enlighten people as to who the candidates are and why they are running.”
The Rev. Dante Whitaker was one of the two hosts of the event. He said Saturday’s turnout showed “people are extremely interested. We are at a pivotal moment, not just in our nation, but right here in Talladega as well. People are running, people are looking and taking an interest in how the process works, and that is important.”
Michael Scales, who also co-hosted the event, commented, “We had a really great turnout today. I’ve been looking forward to having people come out, see who they’re being asked to vote for, to put faces with names, see who’s willing to step up. Talladega is moving now, but we need to keep it moving, and that starts in our communities. It was a good fellowship today, too.”
Bell, Scales and Whitaker all spoke highly of the efforts of Maurice Vincent, a NSC member who organized Saturday’s event.
“We don’t want to allow negativity to stop us from moving forward,” Vincent said. “I’m really impressed with the turnout we had, and I’m thankful for all the candidates who participated.”