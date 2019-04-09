TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education meeting that would have normally taken place Tuesday night was moved to Thursday, according to a release.
Thursday’s meeting will be at 5 p.m. at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School. It is open to the public.
According to a printed agenda published Tuesday, the meeting will include honoring the Talladega High School boys basketball team, which won its first state championship earlier this year. Class 4A Coach of the Year Chucky Miller and 4A Player of the Year Kobe Simmons will also be honored individually.
The board is also expected to adjourn to executive session to discuss good name and character at some point during the meeting.