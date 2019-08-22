TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will host the first of two legally required budget hearings for the upcoming fiscal year Thursday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School.
The meeting is open to the public, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend.
According to the official announcement of the meeting, the board may also “act upon any other matters” coming before it.
The second budget hearing will likely take place during the board’s regular meeting for the month of September.