Talladega City BOE will have called meeting via Zoom on Tuesday

Talladega City Schools Central Office

The Central Office for Talladega City Schools.

 Buddy Roberts/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a called meeting via the Zoom platform Tuesday, Oct. 6, starting at 5 p.m. 

The called meeting will replace the regularly scheduled meeting for Oct. 13, according to the announcement.

An agenda was not readily available, but the announcement said the meeting is being called to “receive and act upon possible recommendations from the superintendent” and “to act upon any other matters coming before the board.”

This will also be the first time the board has met since the passing of Chairwoman Mary McGhee. Presumably, board Chair Pro Tempore Chuck Roberts will lead the meeting.

 

