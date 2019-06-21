TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Tuesday, June 25, at 5 p.m. at the meeting room in the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School.
The meeting is open to the public, and all interested parties are welcome to attend.
According to the announcement issued Friday, the purpose of the meeting is to “receive and act upon possible personnel recommendations from the superintendent (and) any other matters coming before the board.”
A tentative agenda lists recognition of the Summer Bridge Program, approval of milk bids from Borden and an executive session, as well as the personnel actions.
The agenda does not list which exception to the Alabama Open Meetings Act the board will be citing to adjourn behind closed doors. The agenda does indicate the executive session will focus on “governance and leadership” and will be facilitated by Superintendent Tony Ball.