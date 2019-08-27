TALLADEGA -- The elections for Talladega City Board of Education are over, but the result of one race could still potentially be up in the air.
In the race for Ward 3, incumbent Jake Montgomery bested opponent Angela Estelle by one vote, 241 to 240, according to the total provided by the city of Talladega on Tuesday night.
The results displayed at the Spring Street Recreation Center, where residents of Wards 3 and 4 vote, actually showed Estelle up by 335 to 330; there were 14 absentee ballots cast in Ward 3, with nine of them going to Montgomery and five going to Estelle, giving Estelle a one-vote margin of victory, 340 to 339.
However, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks explained that two votes, both going to Montgomery, were not reflected in the total posted at Spring Street. Two ballots for Ward 3, both with votes for Montgomery, were put in the machine for Ward 4, and were thus not counted.
Cheeks said the city’s software caught the error and returned the two ballots to the total where they belonged. But that may not be the end of it, either.
There were three absentee ballots cast in Ward 3 that were deemed provisional, meaning they were not counted for some reason. When the Talladega City Council canvasses the election results Sept. 3 at noon, it will decide how many, if any, of the provisional ballots will be counted.
Of course, Cheeks added, there is no way to know which candidate will gain the votes from these ballots, if they are counted.
Montgomery, the narrow winner after Tuesday’s vote, thanked all of his supporters and thanked Estelle for running a clean race.
“This shows just how much every vote counts,” he said. “You can’t just sit at home and do nothing. I think this is an important lesson for people who believe their vote doesn’t matter.”
Estelle agreed, adding that she is looking into the possibility of a recount.
“I think if a race is close enough, there is an automatic recount,” she said. “I don’t see how a race could be any closer than one vote. If I lost fair and square, that’s fine, but I will want a recount to make sure.
“I want to thank all my supporters and I want to congratulate Jake. There wasn’t any mudslinging, but I think the fact that the race was this tight shows people want change. I just want what’s best for the system and best for the kids.”
Cheeks said she does not believe there is a provision for an automatic recount in a municipal election, but Estelle could ask for a recount after the provisional ballots are opened next week.
“I believe that involves filing a petition in Circuit Court, and there is the posting of bond money involved, I think,” Cheeks said.
The other two contested board seats were settled with somewhat less controversy. In Ward 1, Sandra Beavers was elected to replace Shirley Simmons-Sims, who was not seeking re-election.
Beavers defeated Dixie Bonner by 334 votes to 311, or 51.78 percent to 48.22. According to Cheeks, there are 17 absentee provisional ballots from Ward 1, and three more provisionals from the polling place at the Mabra Center, but even if all 20 went to Bonner, Beavers would have the majority.
In Ward 5, incumbent James Braswell defeated challenger Susan Slaughter Gaskin by 322 votes to 181 votes, or 64.02 percent to 35.98 percent. There were five provisional ballots for Ward 5, nowhere near enough to effect the outcome.
In Wards 2 and 4, incumbents Mary McGhee and Chuck Roberts were unopposed and have already been certified.