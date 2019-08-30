TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-1 Thursday to approve the hiring of a reading coach at Graham Elementary School.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was absent, and board Chairman Mary McGhee voted no.
The hiring of the reading coach was the only personnel action taken up by the board during the called meeting Thursday night, which was primarily a budget hearing.
When the item came up for a vote, McGhee said, “We had a person removed from this position and put in the classroom because we said we didn’t have the funds. I question that.”
Superintendent Tony Ball explained, “The state gives us X number of dollars for reading coaches every year. We got more money this time.”
Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf added the state required the reading coaches for testing, and the system had been relying on contractors to handle the job until the additional funding came through.”
McGhee said she would be voting no on the personnel actions anyway.
Also Thursday, the board:
Accepted a bid for construction of new softball restroom and concession facilities and authorized Ball to execute the relevant contracts;
Donated a surplus school bus to Alabama Childhood Food Solutions, an Alpine-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood hunger in east Alabama;
Approved corrections, additions and resignations on the salary supplement list, including the resignation of Elizabeth Hubbard as junior high school head softball coach;
Held a first reading for changes to the sick leave bank policy to bring it into compliance with changes to state law. The changes will “lay on the table” until October;
Heard Ball state that, during renovations, a plaque honoring Sgt. Michael Tatum on the flagpole at Talladega High School had accidentally been painted over. “I assure you, this was not done intentionally,” he said; and
Heard McGhee say she should have stated the board would not be taking any action following an executive session during its last meeting before asking for adjournment.