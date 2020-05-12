Talladega City BOE turns East Side Head Start Building over to city

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 4-0 Tuesday evening to turn the deed for the Horace Sims East Side Head Start Building over to the city of Talladega.
Board member Sandra Beavers was not present for the Zoom teleconference where the action was approved.
The building, which was originally East Side Elementary School and located in the Knoxville Community, has been vacant since last year. It had operated as a Head Start facility by the Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay and Randolph Counties for many years, but CAA’s last five-year grant expired in 2016, and no one put in a bid to take it over.
The federal government then turned the program over to the Community Development Institute, a Colorado-based agency that operates Head Start programs all over the country.
CDI turned the program over to Cheaha Regional Head Start, an agency of the Talladega, Clay and Randolph Child Care Corporation, which made the decision to close the East Side building and move the program over to the much newer Frank Curry Child Development Center.
When the Head Start program ended, the property reverted to the Talladega CIty Board of Education, which did not have a use for it.
After the meeting, City Manager Beth Cheeks said a decision had not been made regarding what the municipality would do with the property, either.
“There are a lot of ideas floating around, and we are still open to all proposals,” she said, “but the consensus seemed to be that people wanted a community center there. I’ll be putting together a proposal to put before the council soon.”
Also Tuesday, the board:
Heard a first reading of a state-mandated policy regarding the supervision of students who are juvenile sex offenders; the board will vote on the item at its next meeting;
Approved an addition to the supplement list;
Voted 3-1 to approve the financial statements for the months of February, March and April, with board Chair Mary McGhee casting the dissenting vote. According to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf, the board’s ad valorem revenues for February were far off projections due to money from the county Revenue Office not coming in; the situation had been remedied by March, thanks, Bollendorf said, to the efforts of Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington and her staff;
Voted 3-1, with McGhee dissenting, to hire Dr. Frank Costanzo to conduct the evaluations for Superintendent Tony Ball and Bollendorf. McGhee said she had issues dating back to 2016, when Costanzo had served as interim superintendent in Talladega City Schools. He has also been interim superintendent in Pell City and in Sylacauga;
Voted 3-1 to approve the personnel actions, again with McGhee dissenting. Actions approved included hiring Yulanda O’Neal as assistant principal at Talladega High School, replacing Chucky Miller; Emmanuel Fennell as secondary history teacher, replacing Cheri Cole; and Rebecca Williams as PE teacher at R.L. Young Elementary, replacing Brantley Carr;
Non-renewed Zora Ellis Junior High science teacher Brittany Shepherd McKinney and Cole;
Accepted the retirement of Kelly Corbin (second grade at Houston Elementary), Rhonda Nunn (ARI reading specialist at R.L. Young and system test coordinator); Selena Nelson (fifth grade at R.L. Young) and Bridget Belcher (special education at Young and Houston);
Accepted the resignations of Jamey Hamby (third grade at Graham Elementary), Carr, Kyle Kilgore (math teacher/coach at Zora Ellis and Talladega High) and Janet Golden (second grade at Salter Elementary);
Transferred Julie Burrell from third-grade teacher to reading coach at R.L. Young;
Approved a leave of absence for Brittany Silman, first-grade teacher at Houston;
Approved a supplement for Erin Thielker as system coordinator, replacing Nunn;
Hired nurses Jennifer Burnett and Denise Upchurch;
Accepted the retirement of Houston Child Nutrition Program Manager Minnie Fluker; and
Non-renewed Slater custodian Reginald Beck and THS and career tech custodian Darrell Tuck.