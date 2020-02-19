You are the owner of this article.
Talladega City BOE to hold special called meeting Thursday

The Talladega City Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the former Northside Hal Henderson Elementary School. The meeting is open to the public.

According to a tentative agenda, the meeting will include the acceptance of a roof repair bid, personnel actions and “any other business coming before the board.”

Superintendent Tony Ball said last month that severe storms that blew through the area had damaged the roof over the main entrance, the lobby, the maintenance department offices and the professional development classrooms in the Henderson building.

The board previously authorized an emergency project, which waives the advertising requirement and

lets the project get underway immediately. The low end estimate on the project is $75,000.

