Talladega City BOE talks in-person meetings, Wi-Fi availability

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday evening was mired in acrimony and controversy, with split votes on items as routine as the minutes from a previous meeting and when to have the first state-mandated budget work session.
Even some of the items that were eventually approved unanimously were questioned, by board member Sandra Beavers and board Chair Mary McGhee.
Toward the end of the meeting, which took place over a Zoom call, Beavers asked when the board would be resuming in-person meetings.
“My constituents are concerned, and the public has a right to be heard at our meetings,” she said.
The dial-in for the board’s Zoom calls are public record, and anyone may dial into the meeting, although they may not be heard.
Superintendent Tony Ball said, “I wish I knew” when in-person meetings could resume. “Right now, (Talladega County) is at level yellow, and if that level (COVID-19 spread) is sustained, we might be able to meet again in person soon. But I don’t know that right now.”
As the situation was now, he continued, due to social distancing guidelines, the board’s meeting room at the former Hal Henderson Elementary building would only be able to hold five or six people, other than the board and system employees who have to be there.
Beavers suggested holding meetings in Harwell Auditorium, next to Zora Ellis Junior High. Ball pointed out that disinfecting a space that large before and after the meeting would be a massive undertaking and probably impractical.
Beavers said the Talladega City Council and Talladega County Commission have resumed in-person meetings, but, in fact, there were only about half a dozen people present in the audiences for those meetings as well.
Beavers then asked if teachers were going to have their classrooms sanitized for them daily once the school year began.
The teachers, Ball said, will be the only people in the classrooms at the start of the school year because the students would all be doing online distance learning.
“We’ve posted for more custodians for after the students come back,” he added.
Said Beavers, “I want to make sure that all necessary precautions are being taken for teachers and administrators. Some of them have family members that do not need to be subjected to COVID-19. What if they don’t want to come back?”
Answered Ball, “That’s their job.”
Said Beavers, “I didn’t say it for me. Facts matter, health matters.”
At this point, board member Jake Montgomrey pointed out that the Alabama Association of School Boards had issued a legal opinion regarding teachers coming back to work. At that point, McGhee changed the subject to the availability of Wi-Fi in the city.
“As I discussed in great detail with you yesterday, we do not have internet available in every home, but we are working in town to identify hot spots,” Ball said. “AT&T and Sprint have combined, which helps with coverage” and the combined company is willing to work with parents regarding fees.
Families with children on free or reduced-price lunches are eligible for a voucher for internet service, and AT&T also has a credit program. Hot spots will be put on the system’s buses that will allow internet access from 250 to 300 feet away.
Beavers then asked if parents were being notified regarding the availability of Chromebooks, which Ball said they were, through every means available.
“If a parent hasn’t heard from their child’s teacher, we don’t have good contact information,” he said. “We need lots of help.”
When Beavers asked about “bilingual families,” Ball said an English as a second language teacher was helping with those families, mostly at Salter Elementary.
“That hasn’t changed since yesterday,” he added.
Beavers then asked what would happen if students did not log on during the first 20 days of the distance-learning part of the school year. As long as they had internet access, Ball said, it would essentially be the same as if they did not do any classwork.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Voted to approve eight sets of minutes from previous meetings, with three sets (June 9, July 14 and July 23) considered separately. The July 14 minutes were amended to show the agenda from that meeting was approved by a 3-2 vote and not defeated by the same margin. Montgomery also moved to amend the July 23 minutes to remove Beavers’ reprimand of Chief Schools Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf, which Montgomery contended was never voted on, took place after the meeting had adjourned and which McGhee could not do unilaterally. McGhee disagreed, and the amended minutes were approved 3-2 along predictable lines. The June 9 minutes were also approved 3-2, for reasons which were not entirely clear;
Voted 3-0 to declare an emergency stemming from heating and air conditioning units on the roof of Talladega High School being struck by lightning. The action would allow Ball to hire a mechanical engineer to design the project and put it out for bid. There was no specific price tag attached to this item Tuesday. McGhee and Beavers abstained;
Approved a supplemental food bid with Osborn Brothers Food Service in cooperation with the Sylacauga City and Talladega County systems;
Voted 3-1 to approve tutoring services already provided to special needs students through a court order. McGhee voted “no,” and Beavers abstained. Again, Ball said he had discussed this issue with the board members previously;
Approved a contract for psychometric testing for the coming year;
Approved a contract for a behavioral analyst in spite of questions from McGhee regarding whether this particular contract had the required bonding and background check, and if the position was necessary. “The public has a right to know,” McGhee said, “The students need things, and we are spending money on large, unnecessary salaries;”
Heard McGhee ask for a total of the legal fees incurred by the board since January; Ball said the board’s attorney had invited them to view the invoices at his office but recommended against discussing them publicly;
Voted 4-0 to hold a budget hearing Sept. 1 at 5 p.m., with Beavers abstaining;
Hired Jeffrey Jackson, PE teacher at Zora Ellis and boys assistant varsity baseball coach, and Justin Little, history teacher at Ellis, boys varsity baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach;
Accepted the resignation of Bennett Webb as head girls soccer coach;
Replaced Webb with Samuel Wiggins; and
Approved a supplement for Shantika Watkins as school level IT assistant;
Honored all of the year’s retirees, including CNP Director Bob Smith, who passed away.