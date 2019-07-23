TALLADEGA -- In addition to approving the hiring of Shannon Felder as head football coach to replace Ted Darby, the Talladega City Board of Education also took a handful of other actions during a brief meeting Tuesday evening.
Board member Shirley Simmons-Sims was not present. All of the personnel actions were approved by vote of 3-1, with board member Mary McGhee casting the dissenting vote. The other action items passed 4-0.
The board:
Approved a contract with Mountain Speech, Language and Learning Services LLC;
Hired Melody Bailey to replace Robert Smith as the director of the Child Nutrition Program;
Hired Deborah Carden to replace Courtney Wheeler as gifted teacher at Graham Elementary School;
Hired Erika Cole to replace Elizabeth Paris and Terry Germany as math teacher at Talladega High;
Hired Felder as a health teacher at Talladega High;
Approved Kyrel Keith as varsity cheerleader sponsor, replacing Jennifer Gunn;
Accepted the resignation of Brian Quarles as PE teacher, assistant football coach/defensive coordinator and head softball coach at Talladega High;
Accepted Wheeler’s resignation;
Terminated Darby’s coaching supplement;
Accepted the conditional employment of bus drivers Virginia Griffin and Calvin Jones and custodian Patrick Seals;
Accepted the resignation of Talladega High custodian Harold English;
Terminated Central Office employee Cheryl Mosley’s supplement for additional duties;
Heard Superintendent Tony Ball say there would likely be one more called meeting July 30 to fill the last remaining vacancy before school started. There will also be called budget hearings Aug. 29 and Sept. 10, which coincides with the board’s regular meeting day. Both hearings are set for 5 p.m.;
Heard McGhee commend students LaQuez Weed and Joshua Wilson, and their parents. Weed competed in a Future Career and Community Leaders of America competition in California and won a gold medal; Wilson attended an Explore STEM event in Denver, McGhee said. “When parents get involved, I want to say thank you and I appreciate you,” McGhee said. “And I appreciate other parents who get involved, particularly in the children’s career paths.”