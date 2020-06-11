Talladega City BOE, superintendent invited, not directed to meet with state schools boss

TALLADEGA -- The members of the Talladega City Board of Education, their superintendent and their attorney have been invited to a meeting with state Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey on Tuesday, June 30, at 2 p.m.
At Tuesday evening’s board meeting, board member Jake Montgomery said all board members and Superintendent Tony Ball were expected to attend, but board attorney Charlie Gaines said Thursday the invitation was “a request, not a directive. He wants to hear from them and he wants to be able to offer suggestions and support.”
Gaines said to the best of his knowledge, there was not a letter requesting the discussion. Montgomery had been asking for the meeting since he was chairman through last year.
Mackey had asked Dr. Frank Costanzo, who previously served as interim superintendent in Talladega, to make the arrangements. “I think he may have sent a text to Jake and Tony Ball,” Gaines said.
Montgomery said after the meeting Tuesday night he had been contacted by phone but did not have anything in writing.
The meeting with Mackey will not be open to the public, and no deliberation of specific proposals will take place.
“Dr. Mackey wants to be able to help with facilities, technology, whatever issues the board and the superintendent say they need help with,” Gaines said. “The state can do an independent review and help them improve however they need to.”