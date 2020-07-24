Talladega City BOE settles lawsuit dating back almost a decade

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday evening to settle a federal lawsuit brought by former Talladega High School special education teacher Lori Cowart.
According to Superintendent Tony Ball, the case has been working its way through the federal system since 2012 or 2013.
Cowart claimed she was wrongfully terminated, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and because of her Cherokee heritage. Ball and the board’s attorneys said they could not comment in any detail until the settlement was finalized.
Cowart claimed she suffered from plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the tendons in the bottom of the feet. She said she had to wear flip-flops due to her condition, in violation of the dress policy for teachers, because no other shoes were comfortable for her to walk or stand in.
She said she had provided notes from her doctor to this effect, but former THS Principal Darren Anglin continued to tell her her footwear was inappropriate, and former Superintendent Doug Campbell essentially did nothing.
Prior to her time in Talladega, Cowart worked in the Jefferson County school system, which she also sued in federal court.
In that case, which was ultimately dismissed, she claimed her African-American principal and other African-American staff and administrators discriminated against her and created a hostile work environment.
It was not clear Friday why the board chose to settle the suit when it did.
Also Thursday, the board:
Approved the purchase of 10 backpack electronic disinfection machines and four handheld machines. Board member Sandra Beavers expressed concern about teachers having to disinfect their classrooms, and board Chair Mary McGhee recommended hiring additional custodians, possibly through a temp service;
Approved a contract for mental health services;
Split 3-2 on renewing the contract of school interventionist Byron Sandlin, with Beavers and McGhee casting the no votes. Sandlin would work with parents of students with disciplinary issues at the junior high and high school levels. McGhee and Beavers said they believed his duties overlapped with Student Services Coordinator Gloria Thomas, and McGhee asked for monthly updates. Ball said the position, which has been held by a contract employee for decades, is entirely separate from Thomas’s job description and took offense to the implication she had not been doing her job; and
Heard McGhee read a formal reprimand against Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf into the record and then attempt to adjourn the meeting without calling for a vote. When confronted by board member Jake Montgomery about the unilateral reprimand, McGhee said Montgomery had done the same thing in reprimanding a superintendent while he had been board chair. Montgomery denied this. Board attorney Charlie Gaines said Friday the reprimand had no force without a vote of the board, in his opinion. In her reprimand, McGhee alleged Bollendorf had disrespected the chair by negotiating her contract through the other board members after McGhee had attempted to negotiate with her on her own. Bollendorf declined to comment on the controversy.