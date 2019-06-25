TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Curriculum Coordinator Pattie Thomas gave a presentation on this year’s Summer Bridge Program at Tuesday evening’s called Board of Education meeting.
The program, now in its third year, is targeted toward seventh- and eighth-graders and is designed to, among other things, help ease the transition from elementary school to junior high school.
“There are two rules,” Thomas said. “Make friends and have fun.”
About 48 students signed up for the two weeklong sets of classes this year. The offerings are different each year, with some of the more popular programs being brought back.
Teachers for the first week this year included Hollie Clark (art), Nicole Korrect (Makerspace), Dena Bishop (designing with vinyl), Susan Blanton (Spanish), Terencea Holtzclaw (dance/acting), Stewart Moore (archery) and Ethan Owens (intro to instruments).
Owens’ class, Thomas said, was the first time some of the students had handled actual musical instruments and will help recruit students to the band when they enter high school.
During the second week, Clark, Blanton and Hotzclaw returned, and Simona Booker (cosmetology) and Amy Stephens (vital signs) participated as well. There was also a technology camp run by Brandi Taylor and Matt Fuller. The vital signs class was a general introduction to health sciences.
Most of the Bridge teachers were faculty at Talladega City Schools, but Millie Chastain, teaching an etiquette class called “Superheroes/I Am A Champion,” came on board from the Protocol School of Alabama. Chastain said the students learned that “success comes from knowing the right thing to do, and that you never get a second chance to make a first impression.”
She said the Summer Bridge was “a great program with a fantastic staff. The students did a fantastic job, too.”
Thomas also presented testimonials from several of the students who participated in the program, but she added the key statistic, in many ways, was a survey showing that 63.1 percent of students had a high degree of excitement entering the program, but 86.8 percent felt the same way by the end.
Thomas also pointed out that each Summer Bridge class also leaves an anchor of some sort at Zora Ellis Junior High School. Last year, it was a collection of puzzle piece shaped artworks that were assembled, framed and put on display. This year’s class created two custom benches for the school, complete with their signatures.
Phillip Jenkins and Yulunda O’Neal were the directors of this year’s program. Jenkins said Tuesday this was his third year participating in the project, and the difference between the students going in and coming out was “night and day.”
“The (rising seventh-graders), especially, have reservations; they hear rumors…This lets them make connections with their future classmates and with staff,” he said.
Student Trevor Dyer, a rising eighth-grader, said the only downside he saw to the program was “that it’s over now.”
Thomas said her primary goal in giving her presentation Tuesday night was to “alert parents and students that there will be another Summer Bridge coming up in June 2020. It’s a chance for incoming seventh- and eighth-graders to ease their fears of transitioning and to make new friends.”
Transportation, breakfast and lunch are provided as part of the program.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted 3-1 to approve the personnel actions as submitted by Superintendent Tony Ball and to approve a bid for milk products.
The published agenda also listed an executive session, but this was removed from the final version that was approved by the board during the meeting. Board Chairman Mary McGhee actually called for a vote to go into executive session before someone pointed out that it was no longer on the agenda.
The vote on the personnel actions was board members James Braswell, Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts in favor, McGhee opposed and board member Shirley Simmons-Sims not present.
McGhee has said she does not plan to vote in favor of any personnel actions until the superintendent submits the entire application, including results of each applicant’s background check, to board members prior to a vote.
Ball has said this is not a standard practice in any school system in Alabama that he is aware of, and that job candidates have already been screened at least twice by the time the superintendent’s recommendations are submitted for approval.
This week’s personnel actions included:
Hiring Patricia Cathey (JROTC), Pamela Costenaro and Kristen Harper (both English/reading in grades four-six at Salter Elementary School), Tracy King (history in grades four-six at Salter), Nick Messier (sixth-grade science at Houston Elementary), Yashicia O’Neal (fifth grade at Graham Elementary), Jodie Pate (special education at Talladega High), Melissa Payne (math teacher at Zora Ellis), Martee Pope, Samuel Wiggins and Edward Soldesi (all science teachers at THS) and Sharon Wright (English at THS);
Accepted the resignations of Dianna Hardy (gifted at Graham), Ashley Hester (second grade at Salter), Wayne Parnell (history and technology at Zora Ellis), Laura Posey (fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade reading at Salter) and Eboni Truss (sixth-grade science at Houston);
Hired Terrance Hall (secretary/bookkeeper at Houston) and Ashley Popham (Pre-K auxiliary teacher at Salter); and
Removed the supplemental pay for receptionist Tanesa Parker.