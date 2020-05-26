Talladega City BOE rescinds offer to Costanzo; honors Simmons-Sims

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education voted 3-2 Tuesday evening to rescind the previous offer made to former interim Superintendent Dr. Frank Costanzo to conduct the evaluation for current Superintendent Tony Ball and Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
The vote came during a meeting held over the Zoom teleconference platform. Board Chairwoman Mary McGhee, who had voted against hiring Costanzo in the first place, voted against rescinding the offer. Fellow board member Sandra Beavers also voted no.
The board also voted, along the same lines, to hire the law firm of Gaines and Gaines to conduct the evaluation instead. Charlie Gaines generally serves as the board’s attorney.
Neither McGhee nor Beavers explained their vote during the course of the meeting.
Board member Jake Montgomery cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for rescinding the offer to Costanzo.
The board was unanimous, however, in approving a motion made by Montgomery to name the room in the former Northside-Hal Henderson Elementary School where the BOE normally holds meetings in honor of former board member Shirley Simmons-Sims.
According to Ball, Simmons-Sims taught for 29 years in the city and county systems, and even served as the cheerleader sponsor at Drew Middle School.
After retiring, Simmons-Sims was elected to the school board representing Ward 1, where she served for 20 years. When she opted not to run for re-election last year, Beavers won the seat.
Ball said he had only had the opportunity to work with Simmons-Sims briefly but said, “She was always very helpful and always very spirited. Even when we disagreed, we could discuss things in a productive manner.”
He thanked Montgomery for the suggestion.
Surprisingly, the board’s approval of the personnel actions as submitted was approved unanimously as well. McGhee and Beavers have routinely voted against the personnel actions since Beavers was elected.
Among the personnel items approved was a supplement for Ryan Dawson, Talladega High School’s new head boys varsity basketball coach, replacing Chucky Miller.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Unanimously approved a virtual summer school program for credit recovery, and approved a supplement for Katherin Fuller to teach it;
Approved a summer reading camp program in line with current public health guidelines. Ball said the system had ordered thermometers. Groups will be kept within the size restrictions set by the state during the pandemic;
Approved a change to the contract for school counselors from 10 months to 11 months;
Approved a job description for athletic director by a vote of 3-2, with McGhee and Beavers dissenting. McGhee said she believed the athletic director should answer to the high school principal. Ball pointed out that the athletic director is a systemwide position, meaning the superintendent is ultimately responsible, even though the high school principal is responsible for signing off on some of the paperwork;
Hired Makaila Carpenter as a second-grade teacher at R.L. Young Elementary School, replacing Julie Burrel;
Hired Brittany Johnson as assistant principal at Zora Ellis Junior High/Houston Elementary, replacing Yulanda O’Neal;
Hired Ocie Lewis as sixth-grade teacher at Houston, replacing Tammy Horn;
Hired Steven Pomeroy as a second-grade teacher at Salter Elementary, to replace Janet Golden;
Hired Alyssa Prater, kindergarten teacher at Houston, to replace Kelly Corbin;
Hired Christopher Smith as physical education teacher at Talladega High, to replace Emmanuel Fennell;
Hired Bennett Webb as PE teacher at Houston, to replace Hayden Lewis;
Accepted the resignation of Sarah Caitlin Freeman, kindergarten teacher at Salter;
Hired Kenneth Green as a bus driver systemwide;
Hired ArQuita Jackson as Child Nutrition Program manager at Houston; and
Accepted the resignations of lead nurse Jennifer Burnett and itinerant nurse Denise Upchurch.
Further coverage of Tuesday’s board meeting will appear in future editions of The Daily Home.