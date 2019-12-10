TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education honored 34 fifth- and sixth-graders from Houston Elementary School who were recently inducted into the 2019-20 Honor Society.
The students were recognized during the board’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday night.
According to Houston Principal Marvin Moten, students must maintain an average above 85 for three consecutive semesters and gather at least three letters of recommendation from school personnel. Standardized test scores are also taken into account, “so this is not just a local honor, it’s a national honor as well,” Moten said.
Moten added the introductions were being made Tuesday evening both to allow more parents to be present and, he said, because the school had just held elections.
“We told them the board had just been elected, just like they had, and they really wanted to meet you,” Moten said.
This year’s class included fifth-graders Dontaja Brown, Jaron Castleberry, Emerald Cole, Paris Collins, Keylan Dickerson, Alexander Garrett, Bri’Anna Garrett, Shalynn Garrett, Caleb Garza, Jakaela Gooden, Zion Hamilton, Raven Miller, Corlon Pope, Lanie Swinford, Michael Truss and Hailey Vix.
The sixth-graders were Amaria George, Miya McGregor, Teziah Sanders, Paris Singleton, Hayden Truss, Jakeria Wilson, Kaleb Clark, Gracie Freeman, Cornelious James, Madison Pepper, Patrice Roberson, Shakiyla Smith, Jelicia Storey, Miracle Tanner and Ca’Jairrus Wilson.
The officers, all sixth-graders, include Kaori Smoot, president; Destiny Twymon, vice president; and Tanauria Swain, secretary. Smoot also led the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition, Hayden Truss had recently been elected Student Government Association president, and Raven Miller and Patrice Roberson had won first and second place, respectively, in the school spelling bee.
Superintendent Tony Ball characterized the group as “very impressive. Congratulations to all of you.”
Board Chairman Mary McGhee also offered congratulations and thanked Moten for the presentation on behalf of the board and the wider community.
During the same meeting, the board also heard Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf give the first monthly financial report for the fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
For the month of October, she explained, the board should be operating at about 8.33 percent of total budget. Revenues for the month were at $1.1 million, or 6.66 percent, while expenditures were at $1.5 million or 9.01 percent. The fund balance at the end of October was $4.6 million, and payroll totaled about $1.4 million.
There were no local revenues because the money that was owed for September was included in the closeout for the last year. The board voted 3-2 to approve the financial report, with McGhee and board member Sandra Beavers dissenting.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Heard a report on the expansion of the after-school meal program at Graham and Salter elementary schools; the principals of the two schools placed a friendly wager on who would reach the maximum number of participating students, 75, first;
Voted to hire Emmanuel Fennell as PE teacher at Talladega High School pending certification and Trina Blankenship as guidance counselor at Graham and Salter;
Accepted the resignations of Amy Stephens, health sciences teacher at Career Tech and tech assistant at THS, and Nick Messier, teacher at Houston;
Approved leave for Kayla Taylor, PE teacher at Graham;
Transferred Carmita Vincent from secretary/bookkeeper at R.L. Young to Central Office bookkeeper;
Accepted the resignation of Bonita Fomby, Pre-K auxiliary teacher at R.L. Young. All personnel actions were approved unanimously;
Heard Ball ask board members to think about areas for mandatory training in the coming year, although no action was required Tuesday;
Approved surplussing equipment from the Child Nutrition Program; and
Heard McGhee and Beavers ask that parents continue to show up at board meetings and encouraged them to bring any concerns to them.