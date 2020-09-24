Talladega City BOE receives update on return to in-person classes

TALLADEGA -- During a called meeting Monday morning, the Talladega City Board of Education discussed some lingering questions regarding the return of students to in-person classes.
The meeting was held via Zoom and was attended by a quorum of board members Jake Montgomery, Chuck Roberts and James Braswell.
BOE member Sandra Beavers and board President Mary McGhee were not present. McGhee had recently been ill and passed away Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, following the board's approval of a repair to the HVAC system in its chambers and a few personnel matters, Montgomery asked a series of questions about the plan to return students to campus after the end of the first nine weeks Oct. 19.
Specifically, Montgomery asked what situations would delay the plan and if students not returning to school will need to change their distance learning program.
Superintendent Tony Ball said all decisions based on the return of students will continue to be based on guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health. He said if the ADPH changes its guidance, that will change the system’s plans as well.
Ball also gave some specific situations that would cause a delay in return to campus or a return to distance learning after in-person classes resume. One example he gave was an outbreak of COVID-19 among staff.
Ball also said it may depend on where the county lies on the ADPH’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
The dashboard looks at trends in testing numbers, test positivity rates and even doctors visits for respiratory symptoms, to give each Alabama county a risk level ranging from low to very high.
Those levels are color coded with green as low, yellow as moderate, high as orange and very high as red. Each risk level also has different guidelines suggested by the ADPH, like its recommendation for size of gatherings and eating at restaurants.
As of Monday afternoon, Talladega County was shown in yellow, indicating a moderate risk. Ball said if that indicator were to change to red, “that would be a big big factor in our decision.”
To Montgomery’s second question, Ball said students will continue in their current program if they do not return to in-person classes.
Montgomery asked specifically if students will have to change to the Apex Virtual Learning Program, (which Ball previously described as a self-paced curriculum). Ball said no, but clarified that Apex is used by seventh- to 12th-grade students already.
The system has previously announced students will return to campus Oct. 19 divided into two groups. The plan is for one group to attend classes Mondays and Tuesdays, the other Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be online learning days for everyone.
In other matters, the board:
Approved the emergency repair to the HVAC system for the BOE’s boardroom;
Approved hiring of Melanie Isbell (itinerant elementary teacher) at Salter Elementary School;
Approved hiring of Sharon Welch (apex virtual school facilitator) as a supplemental position;
Tabled a change to the acceptable use of technology policy to update language on providing protection from unauthorized access to the system network, pending review.