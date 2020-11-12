Talladega City BOE receives good news about system finances

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education got some good news Tuesday evening in the form of Chief Schools Financial Officer Leslie Bollendorf’s snapshot analysis for the fiscal year that ended Oct. 1.
“For the fiscal year 2020, the district’s revenues exceeded expenses by $368,280.38,” she said. “In the budget approved by the board and the state Department (of Education), expenditures were expected to exceed revenue and thus decrease the fund balance … The excess had many factors that contributed to the increase and aided in the increase in fund balance.”
The system ended the year with a General Fund balance of $5.452 million, according to Bollendorf.
Part of that involved the system receiving FY 2020 advanced technology money from the state.
Additionally, “the system was essentially shut down (no students) for five months (part of March, April, May, August and September),” Bollendorf said. “The shutdown results in less spending … If normal operations had occurred, a different outcome would more likely have been seen.”
Also, “local revenues surprisingly saw an increase during the pandemic,” she said. “The city (property taxes) collected at year end saw a substantial increase (and) sales taxes, while dropping in some months, still managed to grow toward the later summer months.”
Specifically, local revenue was listed at $4,286,136.14, which is 116.26 percent of the budgeted amount. The city ad valorem greatly exceeded what has typically been received upon review of prior years. September collections were $660,777.57.”
Bollendorf also pointed out these figures cover the General Fund, but that federal CARES Act money “is listed as restricted and not a part of the General Fund financial picture.”
The total, combined fund balance for the year was $8,123,715.77. Revenues and expenditures from all funds were both in the $23 million range, with expenses exceeding revenues by $113.
Also Tuesday, the board:
Hired Jeremy Turner as a science teacher at Talladega High School;
Transferred Mia McMeans from business management teacher at Zora Ellis Junior High to business management teacher at career tech, replacing Benny Morgan. The board also accepted Morgan’s retirement;
Approved leaves for Vanessa Cook, ShaQuoria Garrett and Matoya Tyler, all elementary school teachers at Salter;
Approved stipends for Alyssa Prater, Katie Batson, Frieda Cooper, Natasha Garrett and Kathy Clay as virtual elementary teachers for kindergarten through fifth grade, respectively. The stipends are $1,800 each;
Removed the stipend for virtual fifth-grade teacher Valencia McIntyre;
Hired Abby Long to replace Kathy Carden as school secretary and bookkeeper for Graham Elementary. The board also accepted Carden’s resignation;
Approved leaves for Connie Cunningham (custodian at Zora Ellis), Sandra Hendon (secretary/bookkeeper at Salter) and Imogene Garrett (Child Nutrition Program worker at Salter);
Accepted the retirement of Joyce Gurley, CNP manager at R.L. Young Elementary;
Heard board member Sandra Beavers ask for an average number of children in each class. Superintendent Tony Ball said he did not have an average number, but he explained that class sizes varied according to how many students were enrolled in virtual learning; the total number of students in a class would also need to be divided roughly in half to reflect the staggered schedule currently in use. Students were also generally observing social distancing, he said;
Head Beavers ask if teachers were being provided with Plexiglass shields; Ball said some of the shields are available, but many teachers find them somewhat impractical for use in a classroom;
Heard Beavers ask about preparations for the state third-grade literacy test. Ball said third-grade teachers were working to cover all the material, but he hoped that the state would release school systems from the requirement until things begin returning to normal.