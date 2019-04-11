TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Board of Education earned a clean audit for the past fiscal year, according to Chief Schools Financial Officer Lesley Bollendorf.
The audit for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2018, was conducted by the firm of Edgar and Associates. Bollendorf told the board Thursday night the auditors had issued an “unmodified opinion,” which is the best outcome there is.
The report did contain one finding, however, regarding a lack of segregation of duties. Bollendorf explained this is a fairly common finding among entities with only a few employees in the financial department because employees have to take on additional responsibilities to make sure everything is covered. The board’s audits have included this particular finding in the past as well.
According to the report, during the year in question, the board had actual revenues of $17,130,420 from federal, state and local sources over actual expenditures of $16,640,857, leaving the board a surplus of $489,563 going into the current fiscal year.
The actual net change in the fund balance from the beginning of the fiscal year to the end is a plus-$128,917.
While local revenues appeared to be increasing during the past year, there are potential issues on the horizon that could negatively impact the schools’ finances, according to the report.
First, student enrollment across the system has been declining since at least 2012, with average daily enrollment down by 364.15 students over the period. The largest single year decline was in fiscal 2017, when average daily enrollment dropped by 124.3.
Local funds being used to pay salary-related benefits not covered elsewhere is another potential problem.
During the same meeting Thursday evening, the board also recognized the Talladega High School boys basketball team, which recently won the Class 4A state championship. It was the first state championship ever for a THS basketball team.
In addition to the team as a whole, Superintendent Tony Ball also recognized head coach Chucky Miller, the 4A Coach of the Year, and 4A Player of the Year Kobe Simmons.
Simmons is the son of assistant basketball coach and Career Technical Program Director Darian Simmons, according to Ball.
Included in a resolution approved unanimously by the board Thursday night was language pointing out the board would not be able to purchase championship rings for the members of the team, but that community efforts to raise the money were already underway, and the Talladega City Council had sought a legal opinion on whether it could contribute as a body. The resolution, as read by board member Jake Montgomery, encouraged the council and individuals to continue to contribute.
Also Thursday, the board:
Recognized Family and Consumer Science teacher Kim Mitchell, who is a finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year;
Heard a presentation from several sixth-graders at various schools regarding FIRST Family Services’ life skills program, which deals with everything from bullying and domestic violence to hygiene and etiquette;
Received a new job description for Central Office secretary. The board will not vote on it until next month;
Appointed board Chairman Chuck Roberts to represent the board on the McBride Scholarship Committee and approved CSFO authorization for the scholarship;
Approved posting the teaching positions for summer school and the Summer Bridge Program;
Approved a bid from BRESCO to purchase lunchroom equipment using a $54,000 grant;
Approved the monthly financial statement by a vote of 4-1, with board member Mary McGhee dissenting. The statement presented was for February, which represents 41 percent of the current fiscal year; revenues are currently at 45 percent of budget, while expenditures are at 40 percent, according to Bollendorf;
Canceled an executive session that had been listed on the published agenda to discuss “good name and character.” Ball said he had discussed the issue in question with an attorney and determined the executive session was not required;
Heard Ball report the Alabama Association of School Boards would begin his and Bellondorf’s evaluation process in May;
Announced there will likely be a called meeting next month before the end of the school year to handle some personnel issues and to possibly kick off the evaluation process;
Accepted the retirements of instructional assistant Shirley Curry and CNP Manager Susan Cooper at Graham Elementary School, and CNP Manager Darenda Stephens at Talladega High School;
Approved family medical leave for Talladega High School history teacher Cheri Cole and Houston Elementary School teacher Emily Love.